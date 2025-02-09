Forgot password
Himiko from Civilization 7 oil painting key art.
Image via Firaxis Games
Category:
Civilization

Civilization 7 Technology Tree—All techs & how to unlock them

Picking the right techs in Civilization 7 is crucial for success. Here's every tech in the Civ 7 Tech Tree and how to unlock it.
Image of Em Stonham
Em Stonham
|

Published: Feb 9, 2025 02:30 pm

If you’re hoping to make quick progress in Civilization 7 and make your way toward a Scientific Legacy Path victory, picking the right nodes in the Technology Tree is crucial.

To help you hit the ground running, we’ve gathered the complete Civ 7 Technology Tree here, including every tech from each Age and what they all provide. Make sure you don’t skip any Masteries—they can be incredibly valuable.

Every tech in Civilization VII

Antiquity Age Technology Tree

Screenshot of the Antiquity Age Tech Tree in Civilization 7.
The Antiquity Tech Tree is full of useful perks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Setting yourself up for success in Civ 7 means paying attention to your Technology Tree and Civic options early on in the game. An early Scientific Legacy Path win in the Antiquity Age can help you secure a win in the later stages of the game.

We’ve included the techs in each section in the order they appear in the game. Unlocking Agriculture will let you access later techs like Writing and so on.

TechnologyProvides
AgricultureUnlocks the Granary building and provides +1 Food to farms.
SailingUnlocks the Fishing Quay building, Galley unit, +1 Food to fishing boats, and Embarkation trait, allowing land units to traverse Coastal terrain.
PotteryUnlocks the Brickyard building, adds +1 Food to plantations and +1 Production to clay pits.
Animal HusbandryUnlocks the Saw Pit building, provides +1 Production to camps and woodcutters then +1 Food to pastures. A Civ-specific unit or the slinger is unlocked here.
WritingUnlocks the Library building, the Great Stele Wonder, and the Research Project project.
Writing MasteryAdds +1 Science to Science buildings, provides +1 Codex, and unlocks the Steal Technological Advancement endeavor.
IrrigationUnlocks the Garden building and Hanging Gardens Wonder, adds +1 to Settlement cap.
MasonryUnlocks Ancient Walls, the Monument, the Pyramid Wonder, and adds +1 Production to mine and quarries.
Masonry MasteryAdds +3 Combat Strength to fortified districts and +1 Production to Production buildings.
CurrencyUnlocks the Bath and Market buildings, provides +1 Specialist limit.
Currency MasteryAdds +1 Gold to all Gold buildings, provides +1 Codex.
Bronze WorkingUnlocks the Barracks building and spearman unit. A Civ-specific unit is unlocked here.
Bronze Working MasteryAdds +3 Combat Strength to infantry units and +2 Production to Military buildings.
The WheelUnlocks the Villa building, chariot and ballista units, and Military Infiltration endeavor.
The Wheel MasteryAdds +1 movement to siege units and provides a Codex.
Navigation Unlocks the Lighthouse building, Ha’amonga ‘a Maui Wonder, and quadrireme unit.
Navigation MasteryAdds +3 Combat Strength to naval units, +1 Food to Food buildings, and +1 Codex.
EngineeringUnlocks the Amphitheater and Blacksmith buildings.
Engineering MasteryUnlocks the Ancient Bridge, adds +1 Codex, and +1 Culture to Culture buildings.
Military TrainingUnlocks the Arena building and Unit Flanking trait.
Military Training MasteryAdds +3 Combat Strength to ranged and siege units, +1 Happiness to Happiness buildings, and +1 Codex.
MathematicsUnlocks the Academy building and Pyramid of the Sun Wonder.
Mathematics MasteryUnlocks +2 Codices.
Iron WorkingUnlocks the horseman and phalanx units.
Future TechUnlocks +1 Wildcard attribute point, +10 Age Progress, and provides a tech boost for the next age.

Getting to the Future Tech node in the Antiquity Age can be a challenge, but it’ll help you hit the ground running in the next Age.

Exploration Age Technology Tree

Screenshot of the Exploration Age Tech Tree in Civilization 7.
Securing a Science win is simple with the right Technology Tree nodes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Exploration Age Technology Tree is arguably more thematically interesting, highlighting the progression of time with techs like Metallurgy and Education.

TechnologyProvides
MachineryUnlocks the Gristmill and Sawmill buildings, plus the catapult unit.
Machinery MasteryProvides +1 Production to camps and woodcutters.
AstronomyUnlocks the Serpent Mound Wonder, Observatory building, and naval commander unit.
CartographyUnlocks the Wharf building and allows civilian and support units to enter Deep Ocean Terrain.
Cartography MasteryProvides +1 Food to Food buildings and fishing boats.
CastlesUnlocks the Dungeon building, Medieval Walls, and crossbowman units.
Castles MasteryProvides the Open the Gates endeavor, adds +1 Production to quarries, and gives +3 Combat Strength to Fortified Districts.
HeraldryUnlocks the knight and man-at-arms units. A Civ-specific unit is unlocked here.
Heraldry MasteryAdds +3 Combat Strength to infantry units and +1 Happiness to Happiness buildings.
FeudalismUnlocks the Inn building and adds +1 to the Settlement limit.
Feudalism MasteryUnlocks the Medieval Bridge and adds +1 Food to farms, pastures, and plantations.
GuildsUnlocks the Guildhall and Kiln buildings.
Guilds MasteryAdds +1 Gold to Gold buildings and +1 Production to clay pits and mines.
MetallurgyUnlocks the Armorer building and trebuchet unit.
Metallurgy MasteryGives +3 Combat Strength to ranged and siege units, and +1 Production to Military buildings.
Ship BuildingUnlocks the Shipyard and Deep Ocean Terrain benefits.
Ship Building MasteryAdds +3 Combat Strength to naval units and lets all land units enter Deep Ocean Terrain.
EducationUnlocks the University building, Shwedagon Zedi Daw Wonder, and +1 Settlement limit boost.
Education MasteryAdds +1 Science to Science buildings and provides a Relic.
Metal CastingUnlocks the lancer and pikeman units. A Civ-specific unit is unlocked here.
Metal Casting MasteryAdds +3 Combat Strength to cavalry units and +1 Production to Production buildings.
Architecture Unlocks the Menagerie and Pavilion buildings.
Architecture MasteryAdds +1 Culture to Culture buildings and provides a Relic.
Gunpowder Unlocks the arquebusier, bombard, and galleon units.
Urban PlanningUnlocks the Hospital and Bank buildings, Machu Pikchu (editors note – spelt like this in game!) Wonder, and adds +1 to the Settlement limit.
Future Tech Unlocks +1 Wildcard attribute point, +10 Age Progress, and provides a tech boost for the next age.

Being mindful of your Leader’s traits while picking out your focus techs can help you speed along to victory even quicker.

Modern Age Technology Tree

Screenshot of the Modern Age Tech Tree in Civilization 7.
The ‘Future Tech’ node is a little confusing to see here, admittedly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re hoping to go for a Science win condition and reach the space race goal first, generating solid resources and working through the Modern Age Technology Tree is crucial.

TechnologyProvides
AcademicsUnlocks the Schoolhouse building and the Oxford University Wonder.
Steam EngineUnlocks the Ironworks and Port buildings, the Merchant unit, and the Ironclad naval unit.
Steam Engine MasteryProvides +1 Production on camps and +1 Food for plantations and farms.
Military ScienceUnlocks the Defensive Fortifications, Military Academy building, and Red Fort Wonder.
ElectricityUnlocks the Laboratory and Stock Exchange buildings and provides +1 to city Specialist limits.
Electricity MasteryProvides +1 Gold to Gold buildings and +1 Science to Science buildings.
UrbanizationUnlocks the Department Store and Opera House buildings, and adds +1 to the Settlement limit.
Urbanization MasteryUnlocks the Modern Bridge and provides +1 Production to clay pits and quarries.
CombustionUnlocks the cruiser, dreadnought, and landship units. A Civ-specific unit is unlocked here.
Combustion MasteryProvides +3 Combat Strength to cavalry units and +1 Production to Production buildings.
Industrialization Unlocks the Rail Station building and the field gun and rifle infantry units. A Civ-specific unit is unlocked here.
Industrialization MasteryProvides +3 Combat Strength to infantry units and +1 Production to mines and woodcutters.
RadioUnlocks the Radio Station and Tenement buildings, along with the Eiffel Tower Wonder.
Radio MasteryProvides +1 Culture to Culture buildings and +1 Happiness to Happiness buildings.
FlightUnlocks the Aerodrome building and the ability to do a Trans-Oceanic Flight, along with the biplane, squadron commander, stuka, and bomber units.
Flight MasteryProvides +1 Intercept Range for fighter units and +2 Production on Military buildings.
Mass ProductionUnlocks the Cannery and Factory buildings, and adds +1 to the Settlement limit.
Mass Production MasteryUnlocks the Sabotage endeavor and adds +1 Food to Food buildings, fishing boats, and pastures.
MobilizationUnlocks the aircraft carrier, battleship, destroyer, and submarine units.
Mobilization MasteryGives +3 Strength to naval units.
ArmorUnlocks the AT gun, assault gun, infantry company, and tank units. A Civ-specific unit is unlocked here.
Armor MasteryProvides +3 Strength to ranged and siege units.
AerodynamicsUnlocks the Tier 3 stuka, heavy bomber, and fighter units, along with the Break the Sound Barrier task.
Aerodynamics MasteryProvides +3 Combat Strength to air units.
RocketryUnlocks the Launch Pad building, Sabotage Space Program endeavor, and Launch Satellite and Staffed Space Flight actions.
Future TechProvides +1 Wildcard attribute point and +10 Age Progress.

There are plenty of paths to victory in Civ 7, but paying attention to the Technology Tree options and how they affect your units, Settlements, and interactions with other Leaders will take you toward a win condition with ease.

If you’re hoping for a Leader-Civ combo that prioritizes Science and research objectives, take a look at our Civ unlock guide to find the best build possible for each Age.

