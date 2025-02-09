Civilization 7 Technology Tree—All techs & how to unlock them

If you’re hoping to make quick progress in Civilization 7 and make your way toward a Scientific Legacy Path victory, picking the right nodes in the Technology Tree is crucial.

To help you hit the ground running, we’ve gathered the complete Civ 7 Technology Tree here, including every tech from each Age and what they all provide. Make sure you don’t skip any Masteries—they can be incredibly valuable.

Antiquity Age Technology Tree

The Antiquity Tech Tree is full of useful perks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Setting yourself up for success in Civ 7 means paying attention to your Technology Tree and Civic options early on in the game. An early Scientific Legacy Path win in the Antiquity Age can help you secure a win in the later stages of the game.

We’ve included the techs in each section in the order they appear in the game. Unlocking Agriculture will let you access later techs like Writing and so on.

Technology Provides Agriculture Unlocks the Granary building and provides +1 Food to farms. Sailing Unlocks the Fishing Quay building, Galley unit, +1 Food to fishing boats, and Embarkation trait, allowing land units to traverse Coastal terrain. Pottery Unlocks the Brickyard building, adds +1 Food to plantations and +1 Production to clay pits. Animal Husbandry Unlocks the Saw Pit building, provides +1 Production to camps and woodcutters then +1 Food to pastures. A Civ-specific unit or the slinger is unlocked here. Writing Unlocks the Library building, the Great Stele Wonder, and the Research Project project. Writing Mastery Adds +1 Science to Science buildings, provides +1 Codex, and unlocks the Steal Technological Advancement endeavor. Irrigation Unlocks the Garden building and Hanging Gardens Wonder, adds +1 to Settlement cap. Masonry Unlocks Ancient Walls, the Monument, the Pyramid Wonder, and adds +1 Production to mine and quarries. Masonry Mastery Adds +3 Combat Strength to fortified districts and +1 Production to Production buildings. Currency Unlocks the Bath and Market buildings, provides +1 Specialist limit. Currency Mastery Adds +1 Gold to all Gold buildings, provides +1 Codex. Bronze Working Unlocks the Barracks building and spearman unit. A Civ-specific unit is unlocked here. Bronze Working Mastery Adds +3 Combat Strength to infantry units and +2 Production to Military buildings. The Wheel Unlocks the Villa building, chariot and ballista units, and Military Infiltration endeavor. The Wheel Mastery Adds +1 movement to siege units and provides a Codex. Navigation Unlocks the Lighthouse building, Ha’amonga ‘a Maui Wonder, and quadrireme unit. Navigation Mastery Adds +3 Combat Strength to naval units, +1 Food to Food buildings, and +1 Codex. Engineering Unlocks the Amphitheater and Blacksmith buildings. Engineering Mastery Unlocks the Ancient Bridge, adds +1 Codex, and +1 Culture to Culture buildings. Military Training Unlocks the Arena building and Unit Flanking trait. Military Training Mastery Adds +3 Combat Strength to ranged and siege units, +1 Happiness to Happiness buildings, and +1 Codex. Mathematics Unlocks the Academy building and Pyramid of the Sun Wonder. Mathematics Mastery Unlocks +2 Codices. Iron Working Unlocks the horseman and phalanx units. Future Tech Unlocks +1 Wildcard attribute point, +10 Age Progress, and provides a tech boost for the next age.

Getting to the Future Tech node in the Antiquity Age can be a challenge, but it’ll help you hit the ground running in the next Age.

Exploration Age Technology Tree

Securing a Science win is simple with the right Technology Tree nodes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Exploration Age Technology Tree is arguably more thematically interesting, highlighting the progression of time with techs like Metallurgy and Education.

Technology Provides Machinery Unlocks the Gristmill and Sawmill buildings, plus the catapult unit. Machinery Mastery Provides +1 Production to camps and woodcutters. Astronomy Unlocks the Serpent Mound Wonder, Observatory building, and naval commander unit. Cartography Unlocks the Wharf building and allows civilian and support units to enter Deep Ocean Terrain. Cartography Mastery Provides +1 Food to Food buildings and fishing boats. Castles Unlocks the Dungeon building, Medieval Walls, and crossbowman units. Castles Mastery Provides the Open the Gates endeavor, adds +1 Production to quarries, and gives +3 Combat Strength to Fortified Districts. Heraldry Unlocks the knight and man-at-arms units. A Civ-specific unit is unlocked here. Heraldry Mastery Adds +3 Combat Strength to infantry units and +1 Happiness to Happiness buildings. Feudalism Unlocks the Inn building and adds +1 to the Settlement limit. Feudalism Mastery Unlocks the Medieval Bridge and adds +1 Food to farms, pastures, and plantations. Guilds Unlocks the Guildhall and Kiln buildings. Guilds Mastery Adds +1 Gold to Gold buildings and +1 Production to clay pits and mines. Metallurgy Unlocks the Armorer building and trebuchet unit. Metallurgy Mastery Gives +3 Combat Strength to ranged and siege units, and +1 Production to Military buildings. Ship Building Unlocks the Shipyard and Deep Ocean Terrain benefits. Ship Building Mastery Adds +3 Combat Strength to naval units and lets all land units enter Deep Ocean Terrain. Education Unlocks the University building, Shwedagon Zedi Daw Wonder, and +1 Settlement limit boost. Education Mastery Adds +1 Science to Science buildings and provides a Relic. Metal Casting Unlocks the lancer and pikeman units. A Civ-specific unit is unlocked here. Metal Casting Mastery Adds +3 Combat Strength to cavalry units and +1 Production to Production buildings. Architecture Unlocks the Menagerie and Pavilion buildings. Architecture Mastery Adds +1 Culture to Culture buildings and provides a Relic. Gunpowder Unlocks the arquebusier, bombard, and galleon units. Urban Planning Unlocks the Hospital and Bank buildings, Machu Pikchu (editors note – spelt like this in game!) Wonder, and adds +1 to the Settlement limit. Future Tech Unlocks +1 Wildcard attribute point, +10 Age Progress, and provides a tech boost for the next age.

Being mindful of your Leader’s traits while picking out your focus techs can help you speed along to victory even quicker.

Modern Age Technology Tree

The ‘Future Tech’ node is a little confusing to see here, admittedly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re hoping to go for a Science win condition and reach the space race goal first, generating solid resources and working through the Modern Age Technology Tree is crucial.

Technology Provides Academics Unlocks the Schoolhouse building and the Oxford University Wonder. Steam Engine Unlocks the Ironworks and Port buildings, the Merchant unit, and the Ironclad naval unit. Steam Engine Mastery Provides +1 Production on camps and +1 Food for plantations and farms. Military Science Unlocks the Defensive Fortifications, Military Academy building, and Red Fort Wonder. Electricity Unlocks the Laboratory and Stock Exchange buildings and provides +1 to city Specialist limits. Electricity Mastery Provides +1 Gold to Gold buildings and +1 Science to Science buildings. Urbanization Unlocks the Department Store and Opera House buildings, and adds +1 to the Settlement limit. Urbanization Mastery Unlocks the Modern Bridge and provides +1 Production to clay pits and quarries. Combustion Unlocks the cruiser, dreadnought, and landship units. A Civ-specific unit is unlocked here. Combustion Mastery Provides +3 Combat Strength to cavalry units and +1 Production to Production buildings. Industrialization Unlocks the Rail Station building and the field gun and rifle infantry units. A Civ-specific unit is unlocked here. Industrialization Mastery Provides +3 Combat Strength to infantry units and +1 Production to mines and woodcutters. Radio Unlocks the Radio Station and Tenement buildings, along with the Eiffel Tower Wonder. Radio Mastery Provides +1 Culture to Culture buildings and +1 Happiness to Happiness buildings. Flight Unlocks the Aerodrome building and the ability to do a Trans-Oceanic Flight, along with the biplane, squadron commander, stuka, and bomber units. Flight Mastery Provides +1 Intercept Range for fighter units and +2 Production on Military buildings. Mass Production Unlocks the Cannery and Factory buildings, and adds +1 to the Settlement limit. Mass Production Mastery Unlocks the Sabotage endeavor and adds +1 Food to Food buildings, fishing boats, and pastures. Mobilization Unlocks the aircraft carrier, battleship, destroyer, and submarine units. Mobilization Mastery Gives +3 Strength to naval units. Armor Unlocks the AT gun, assault gun, infantry company, and tank units. A Civ-specific unit is unlocked here. Armor Mastery Provides +3 Strength to ranged and siege units. Aerodynamics Unlocks the Tier 3 stuka, heavy bomber, and fighter units, along with the Break the Sound Barrier task. Aerodynamics Mastery Provides +3 Combat Strength to air units. Rocketry Unlocks the Launch Pad building, Sabotage Space Program endeavor, and Launch Satellite and Staffed Space Flight actions. Future Tech Provides +1 Wildcard attribute point and +10 Age Progress.

There are plenty of paths to victory in Civ 7, but paying attention to the Technology Tree options and how they affect your units, Settlements, and interactions with other Leaders will take you toward a win condition with ease.

If you’re hoping for a Leader-Civ combo that prioritizes Science and research objectives, take a look at our Civ unlock guide to find the best build possible for each Age.

