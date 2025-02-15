Every Civilization 7 Leader, ranked

Picking the best Leader in Civilization 7 is no easy feat. Currently, there are 26 different Leaders to choose from when starting a game, with more set to join the roster once the DLC roster starts filling up over the course of 2025.

The best Leader does depend on your Civ and overall gameplay strategy, but some stand out as stronger than the others. Here, we’ve ranked every Civ 7 Leader from S Tier to C Tier to help you find the best of the best.

Civilization VII Leader tier list

Currently, there are 26 Leaders in the game. Image by Dot Esports

Picking the best Civ 7 Leader means looking at their traits, their Leader categories, starting biases, and other unique perks.

To make our list, we’ve considered the following traits:

Does the Leader have synergy with multiple Civs?

with multiple Civs? Is the Leader effective in both solo and multiplayer matches?

and matches? How powerful are the Leader’s unique traits ?

? Does the Leader have niche requirements, or do they have multiple win conditions?

You’ll notice from the tier list image above that no Leaders made it into anything lower than a C Tier. While some do feel stronger than others, it’s possible to win with any Leader in the game.

S Tier

Plenty to choose from in this tier. Images via Firaxis Games, remix by Dot Esports

Based on our testing, these Leaders stand out as the most impactful options in the game. They have powerful traits and interesting units, and they work well with multiple playstyles. They also have strong core identities, making games with them feel immersive and rich.

Augustus

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Augustus Cultural Expansionist +2 Production in the Capital for each town

Can get Culture buildings for towns

+50 percent Gold towards buying buildings in towns None

Arguably one of the best picks for Culture Legacy Path victories, Augustus offers traits that help to speed up empire progress significantly. Boosting Capital Production while making town progression more affordable and Culture-rich is a lethal combination.

Benjamin Franklin

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Benjamin Franklin Diplomatic Scientific +1 Science per Age on Production buildings in cities

+1 Science per Age from active endeavors, with the ability to have two of the same type active at any time

+50 percent Production towards building Production buildings None

One of the most versatile Leaders in the game, Benjamin Franklin helps with Science yield significantly while boosting diplomacy options.

Charlemagne

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Charlemagne Militaristic Scientific Happiness Adjacency for Quarters applied to Military and Science buildings

Starting a Celebration will give you two cavalry units for free (once unlocked)

+5 Combat Strength for cavalry units in Celebration Rivers

This Leader offers the perfect split between Military and Science-oriented perks, helping you access cavalry units speedily for conquering your enemies.

Confucius

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Confucius Expansionist Scientific 25 percent city growth rate

+2 Science Specialist yield Grasslands

Confucius is arguably the strongest Science-leaning Leader in the game. The playstyle is easy to pick up, but the perks he offers with Specialists and growth rate remain meaningful until the end of the Modern Age.

Harriet Tubman

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Harriet Tubman Diplomatic Militaristic +100 Influence towards espionage endeavors

+5 War Support on all wars declared against you

Vegetation movement penalties ignored by units Vegetated

Harriet Tubman is a strong defensive pick, making her viable for multiplayer matches. She allows you to play disruptively without suffering too much in retaliation and can be considered one of the best Military Leaders in the game.

Ibn Battuta

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Ibn Battuta Expansionist Wildcard +2 Wildcard attribute points after the first Civic each Age

+1 unit sight

Trade maps endeavor, allowing you to see other Leader’s explored areas over time Flat

This Leader prioritizes expansion and favors getting as many Settlements on the board as possible. The Wildcard attribute points can help you hit the ground running in new Ages.

José Rizal

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias José Rizal Cultural Diplomatic +50 percent Celebration duration boost

+50 percent Happiness for Celebrations

Gets extra narrative events

+20 Culture and Gold per Age for rewards received via narrative events Tropical

This Leader favors narrative event-heavy matches, so it’s a good thing Civ 7 has such a lively narrative system. With Celebration boosts, extra narrative events, and yield boosts, winning via the Cultural Legacy Path with this Leader is a breeze.

A Tier

A Tier Leaders are strong and unique. Images via Firaxis Games, remix by Dot Esports

These Leaders stand out thanks to their power, ability to achieve multiple win conditions with ease, and unique traits. They’re not quite S Tier, but they’re close to it and are worth experimenting with if you’re hoping to find a new favorite.

Amina

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Amina Economic Militaristic +1 to city Resource Capacity

+1 Gold per Age for each city resource

+5 Combat Strength to every unit on plains or desert Plains and desert

Amina is a little situational, requiring a particular enemy positioning to make use of the Combat Strength buff on offer, but if the cards fall in your favor, she’s a powerhouse. Her Economic buffs are exceptional, too, letting you make full use of city resources.

Ashoka, World Renouncer

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Ashoka, World Renouncer Diplomatic Expansionist +1 city Food yield for every 5 excess Happiness

+10 Food in Settlements in Celebrations

+1 Happiness Adjacency for all buildings during all Improvements None

The base game persona for Ashoka is more powerful than the DLC persona, providing a sturdy Diplomatic Expansionist playstyle.

Catherine the Great

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Catherine the Great Cultural Scientific +2 Culture per Age on displayed Great Works, providing an extra Great Work slot for buildings that already have one

Tundra cities accrue Science equal to 25 percent of their Culture per turn Tundra

While the tile-type requirement for the Science boost here may be a little niche, it’s a blessing when you end up near Tundra. Getting an extra Great Work slot alongside a Culture boost can help you speed along to a Culture win.

Isabella

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Isabella Economic Expansionist 300 Gold per Natural Wonder, doubled for Distant Lands

+100 percent Natural Wonder yields

+50 percent Gold for naval units

-1 Gold maintenance required for naval units Coast and Natural Wonders

Isabella’s Starting Bias cannot be overlooked, as it has exceptional synergy with her traits. Being biased toward Natural Wonders while gaining a significant Gold boost for grabbing them is a huge buff, and her Gold maintenance and Natural Wonder yields are mighty.

Machiavelli

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Machiavelli Diplomatic Economic +3 Influence for every Age

50 Gold per Age when diplomatic actions are accepted, doubled when they are rejected

Bypasses formal war relationship requirements

Can levy troops from City-States without needing to be suzerain None

The playstyle associated with Machiavelli can be a little tricky to get the hang of, but it’s powerful once you get the hang of the diplomatic intricacies and resource management required. The City-State and formal war buffs are particularly strong, especially in the early game.

Trung Trac

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Trung Trac Militaristic Scientific The first Army Commander purchased gets three free levels

+20 percent Commander experience gain

+10 percent Science in tropical cities, doubled in formal war Vegetated and tropical

This Militaristic Scientific Leader is one of the best Military Leaders thanks to the Army Commander buffs and freebies.

Xerxes, the Achaemenid

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Xerxes, the Achaemenid Cultural Economic +1 trade route limit

50 Culture and 100 Gold gained per Age when a trade route or road is made

+1 Culture and Gold per Age on Unique Buildings and improvements Desert

The Achaemenid is perfect for Economic wins, with the trade route limit buff being a particularly powerful bonus for this playstyle.

B Tier

These Leaders are still great with the right strategy. Images via Firaxis Games, remix by Dot Esports

With the right strategy and Civ combination, these B Tier Leaders can still be powerful and help you secure a win. They’re niche but have plenty to offer and can be fun to play with.

Ashoka, World Conqueror

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Ashoka, World Conqueror Diplomatic Militaristic +1 Production for every 5 excess Happiness in cities

+10 Production in Settlements founded by others

+10 combat strength against districts for all units in Celebration

Formal war declarations grants a Celebration None

While this persona is not as flexible as its base game counterpart, it can still be strong with the right Civs, rewarding you for conquering other Settlements and declaring formal wars.

Friedrich, Baroque

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Friedrich, Baroque Cultural Militaristic Capturing a Settlement for the first time provides a Great Work

Building a Culture building provides an infantry unit None

The DLC persona for Friedrich is better than the base game counterpart, rewarding Military and Culture efforts in equal measure.

Hatshepsut

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Hatshepsut Cultural Economic +1 Culture for imported resources

+15 percent Production provided for buildings and Wonders in cities adjacent to navigable rivers Navigable rivers and desert

If you’re a fan of Economic gameplay and building Wonders, Hatshepsut might be the best pick for you. Her traits are minimalistic yet strong, enhancing imported resources and Production, particularly with navigable rivers in play.

Himiko, Queen of Wa

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Himiko, Queen of Wa Diplomatic Scientific Friend of Wei ally endeavor, giving you and an ally +25 percent Science

Can support endeavors for free

+4 Science for every other Leader that is friendly or helpful None

The base game persona for Himiko is significantly more effective than her DLC counterpart. This Leader prioritizes a friendly playstyle, with the Friend of Wei endeavor working perfectly alongside the friendly and helpful Leader buff.

Lafayette

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Lafayette Cultural Diplomatic Reform endeavor, providing an extra Social Policy slot. Supporting it gives the other Leader one too

+1 combat strength for every Tradition slotted into government

+2 Culture and Happiness per Age in Settlements, doubled for Settlements in Distant Lands Coast

Lafayette is a decent Cultural Diplomatic Leader, with traits that mean he can walk down multiple paths to victory. His win conditions are a little less clear than other Leaders in the game, but extra Social Policies are always beneficial and the double Distant Land bonus doesn’t hurt either.

Pachacuti

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Pachacuti Economic Expansionist +1 Food Adjacency for buildings next to mountains

Specialists adjacent to mountains require no Happiness maintenance Mountains

Pachacuti has a simple trait list, heavily favoring the mountain tile type. If you can’t get set up near mountains for whatever reason, his traits don’t feel particularly impactful and can let another Leader outpace you quickly. If you can access these tiles, though, he’s ideal for Economic wins.

Tecumseh

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Tecumseh Diplomatic Militaristic +1 Food and Production per Age in Settlements for every suzerain City-State

+1 combat strength for all units for every suzerain City-State Grasslands and plains

Tecumseh favors any playstyle that revolves around City-States. This does make him less flexible than other Leaders, but if you can get into the position of suzerain quickly, he’s strong.

Xerxes, King of Kings

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Xerxes, King of Kings Economic Militaristic +2 combat strength for attacking units in neutral or enemy territory

Get 100 Culture and Gold per Age for first-time Settlement captures

+10 percent Gold in all Settlements, doubled in ones that you didn’t found

+1 Settlement limit for each Age Desert

The base game version of Xerxes demands a quick, aggressive playstyle which may not click with every player. If you’re a fan of Military gameplay, though, the King of Kings can be a solid pick.

C Tier

There aren’t too many C Tier Leaders right now. Images via Firaxis Games, remix by Dot Esports

From our testing, these four Leaders are currently the least powerful options in the game. You can still win with them using the right strategy, but they’re either too niche or simply underwhelming.

Friedrich, Oblique

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Friedrich, Oblique Militaristic Scientific Immediate Merit Commendation for Army Commanders

Building a Science building provides an infantry unit None

The base game persona for Friedrich is significantly less impactful than his DLC persona. The Merit Commendation can be nice to have and extra infantry units are useful, but the traits and lack of a starting bias prevent this Leader from being impactful.

Himiko, High Shaman

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Himiko, High Shaman Cultural Diplomatic +2 Happiness per Age for Happiness buildings

+50 percent Production provided for Happiness buildings

+20 percent Culture and -10 percent Science, doubled during a Celebration None

The High Shaman persona comes with a significant Science penalty. Her traits don’t make up for this penalty, offering extra yield but nothing to counter the potential -20 Science during a Celebration.

Napoleon, Emperor

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Napoleon, Emperor Diplomatic Economic Continental System endeavor, reducing the trade route limit of the targeted Leader to all other Leaders by 1

+8 Gold per Age for every unfriendly or hostile Leader

Can reject endeavors for free None

This Leader prioritizes an aggressive playstyle, but if you prefer aggressive Military games, then Machiavelli is a much more logical pick.

Napoleon, Revolutionary

Leader Type Traits Starting Bias Napoleon, Revolutionary Cultural Militaristic +1 land unit movement

Beating an enemy unit gives Culture equal to 50 percent of its combat strength stat None

The land unit movement buff provided by this Leader is useful but not monumental. The Culture reward for beating an enemy can become useful in the late game, but other Leaders can easily outpace with their stronger perks and play styles.

Make sure to consider each Civ unlock as you work through the ages, and check out how to unlock Civs by completing certain gameplay tasks so you can craft the ideal strategy.

