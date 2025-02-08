How to unlock every Civ in Civilization 7

Whether you’re playing right from the beginning of Civilization 7 and starting in the Antiquity Age or diving into a single-Age game with the Modern Age, having the right Civ to pair with your chosen Leader can help you secure a win.

Each Civ has a different level of synergy with each Leader, offering unique perks and different paths to victory. Some will be unlocked automatically depending on your Leader, while others will require a little more work in-game—so we’ve gathered every Civ 7 unlock requirement for you below.

All Civilization VII unlock requirements, explained

There are lots of Civs to unlock in this game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Games in Civ 7 are played in three separate Ages, with your Leader staying the same as your Civ evolves and changes. Your Civ choice in the Antiquity Age will not stay with you throughout the whole game, but it will impact your choices in the Exploration Age and so on.

It’s a new gameplay style for the franchise, making it more important than ever to consider your build and desired route to victory.

While you’re looking at how to unlock each Civ, it’s worth considering the different Leader traits and agendas on offer too, as these can play into your experience significantly and influence which Civ is the most logical pick to work towards.

Exploration Age Civ unlocks

More Civs will arrive in-game via DLC in 2025. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are currently 11 unique Civs to pick from in the Exploration Age, all of which can be unlocked through a variety of means. Simply picking the associated Leader can get you your chosen Civ, while completing tasks during the Antiquity Age can also do the trick.

Hitting just one of the requirements will unlock the Civ, so there’s no need to tick off the entire list.

Abbasid

There are four ways to unlock this Civ:

Play as Ibn Battuta in the Antiquity Age

Improve three camel resources

Choose either Egypt or Persia

Chola

You can unlock the Chola Civ by:

Playing as either the Ashoka, World Renouncer persona or Ashoka, World Conqueror persona

the Ashoka, World Renouncer persona or Ashoka, World Conqueror persona Choosing Khmer or Maurya

Having three Settlements with city centers adjacent to a coastal tile, not including adjacencies only to lakes

The World Conqueror persona is available via DLC, but the other persona is a base game option.

Hawai’i

To unlock Hawai’i, you need to:

Have two Settlements on an island

Choose Maya or Mississippian

Play as José Rizal

Islands are defined as being land masses that are 15 tiles or less.

Inca

Unlocking Inca in the Exploration Age requires:

Have at least three Settlements with three mountain tiles each

Play as Pachacuti

Choose Maya or Mississippian

Majapahit

To unlock Majapahit, you’ll need to:

Improve three pearl resources

Have three naval trade routes

Play as Trung Trac

Choose Khmer or Maurya

Ming

This Civ requires the following unlock tasks:

Improve three silk resources

Have at least eight resources slotted into one Settlement

Choose Han

Play as Confucius

Mongolia

To unlock Mongolia, you’ll need to:

Have three siege units

Improve three horse resources

Choose Han or Persia

Norman

Unlocking the Norman Civ requires:

Improving three iron resources

Building five walls

Playing as Charlemagne

Choosing Greece or Rome

Shawnee

To unlock the Shawnee Civ, you’ll need to:

Play as Tecumseh

Improve three hides

Choose the Mississippians

Be suzerain of two City-States

This Civ is unlocked via the Tecumseh and Shawnee DLC pack.

Songhai

Unlocking Songhai for the Exploration Age requires:

Having three Settlements with at least three navigable river tiles each

Playing as Amina

Choosing Aksum or Egypt

Spain

Spain’s unlock requirements are:

Reconquering a lost Settlement

Choosing Greece or Rome

Playing as Isabella

Some of the unlock requirements for the Exploration Age overlap, so you’ll have plenty of choices when the transition occurs.

Modern Age Civ unlocks

Your Modern Age Civ is crucial. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having the right Modern Age Civ to work alongside your Leader’s playstyle is crucial for securing a win in the final Age. There are currently 10 options available, and as with the Exploration Age options, you can unlock them in a few different ways.

America

To unlock America, you need to:

Play as Harriet Tubman, Tecumseh, or Benjamin Franklin

Have three Distant Lands Settlements in plains or grassland tiles

Choose Rome or the Shawnee

Buganda

Buganda’s unlock requirements task you with:

Play as Amina

Have two Settlements with city centers that are adjacent to a lake

French Empire

To unlock the French Empire, complete these tasks:

Play as Lafayette or either of Napoleon’s personas

of Napoleon’s personas Improve three wine resources

Choose Rome

Meiji Japan

Unlocking Meiji Japan requires you to:

Play as either of Himiko’s personas

of Himiko’s personas Choose Khmer

Improve three tea resources

Mexico

To play as Mexico in the Modern Age, you need to:

Have three Distant Lands Settlements in desert or tropical tiles

Choose the Maya or the Shawnee Civs

Play as Isabella or Tecumseh

Mughal

Unlocking Mughal requires:

Having four trade routes with unique Civilizations

Improving three salt resources

Choosing Persia

Prussia

To unlock Prussia, you must:

Have three Army Commanders

Improve three niter resources

Play as either Friedrich persona

Friedrich persona Choose Rome

Qing

To access the Qing Civ in the Modern Age, you need to:

Improve three jade resources

Choose Han

Russia

To play as Russia in the Modern Age, you must:

Play as Catherine the Great

Have three Settlements on Tundra tiles

Choose Greece

Siam

Siam’s unlock requirements are:

Having four Temples

Improving three ivory resources

Choosing the Khmer Civ

There are several ways to unlock Civs in Civ 7, so if you find the gameplay unlock requirements to be arduous or inconsistent with your strategy, then make sure to check which Leaders or earlier Civs can help you unlock them.

At the time of writing, the only Civ that requires a DLC purchase is the Shawnee Civ, although this will not be the case for long. More DLC is planned with the Crossroads of the World Collection and Right to Rule Collection, which are currently due to come out in March 2025 and Sep. 2025 respectively.

