Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Civilization 7 background blurred with headsets on top.
Images via 2K/Firaxis, remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Civilization

Civilization 7’s VR reveal is ‘dope’ but fans are not about to let go of the UI issues anytime soon

A VR version of Civilization 7 was revealed during the World Summit event. Fans are excited, but some are still stuck on the UI concerns.
Image of Em Stonham
Em Stonham
|

Published: Feb 9, 2025 12:10 pm

The Civilization 7 World Summit event took place on Feb. 8, 2025, showcasing some of the best competitive players going head to head in the newest addition to the franchise.

Recommended Videos

Amidst the chaos of battle and diplomacy, an exciting new release was unveiled on this live stream—Civ 7 is set to come out as a MetaQuest 3/3S title just after the standard release, giving players a brand new way to build their empires and write their own historical legacies.

The reveal was met with thunderous applause from the event audience and the reception online has been mostly positive as well. The announcement made its way onto social media, with potential players digging into the trailer with glee.

One excited viewer on X shared, “Amazing work @CivGame and @MetaQuestVR. This is my single most requested VR title and to say I’m hyped is an understatement.”

Another praised the reveal as “Very cool and unexpected”, seemingly summing up the thoughts of the other hyped fans in the replies. While there were people who were pleased to see the reveal—including one who excitedly called it “dope as f**k”—it seems that no one was expecting to see Civ 7 in VR form.

One curious viewer added, “I have no idea how this would look in VR, so [it] will be interesting to see.” It’s not a genre that’s often seen in a VR format, meaning it could attract newer players to check out a Civ title for the first time.

Some readers were hesitant about the announcement, though, pointing to concerns about Civ 7‘s Advanced Access release and questioning whether the VR reveal was necessary. One of the main concerns about the current state of the game, alongside the presence of Denuvo tools, was the UI design and quality.

One concerned reader asked, “Oh so that’s why the UI is simple and s**t,” echoing the common sentiment seen in the game’s Mixed Steam reviews.

Others seemed inclined to agree, asking if the style of Civ 7‘s UI had been made with this specific form of gameplay in mind. Some readers even questioned why the release was just for the MetaQuest 3/3S, querying when other VR sets would be able to access the game.

Despite this, the response to the unique reveal was mostly positive, with some people even declaring that it’d sold them on getting a MetaQuest for their gaming collection. The VR iteration of Civ 7 is set to come out in Spring 2025, according to the official announcement post, with the full version of the standard game dropping on Feb. 11 just before.

UI updates have been promised by the devs, with patches already on the way, so if you’re one of the players who feel unconvinced by the content you’ve seen so far in previews and events like the World Summit, there is clearly more to come.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Author
Image of Em Stonham
Em Stonham
Em is a Freelance Gaming Writer at Dot Esports who specializes in Pokemon and World of Warcraft. With a love for RPGs and TCGs, Em has spent the last few years covering gaming news and reviews for sites like IGN, Nintendo Life, and Dexerto.
twitter