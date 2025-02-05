Civilization 7 release countdown: Exact start time and date

Nine years have passed since Firaxis Games published the sixth game in Sid Meier’s Civilization series. Now, fans of the franchise finally have a new game in the franchise to jump into.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII overhauls a lot of gameplay elements, while also sticking to the basics that didn’t need to be fixed. Most reviews are favorable, including our own, where we applauded the developers for their stellar work. Civilization 7 is almost here, though there are two release dates to keep an eye on.

When does Civilization 7 early access release?

In today’s gaming industry, it has become a standard to have early access launches for those who have pre-ordered a specific edition of a game. The case is no different with Civ 7, which will celebrate its early access release on Feb. 5 and 6, depending on where you are in the world, a few days before the official release date.

Time to create your own civilization. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luckily, this time around we don’t have to guess as to the launch’s exact time, since the developer released an official details of the game’s early and global releases around the world. When it comes to the former, it goes as follows.

Sydney, Australia: 6pm AEDT on Feb 6.

Berlin, Germany: 6am CEST on Feb. 6.

New York, USA: 12am EST on Feb. 6.

Austin, USA: 11pm CT on Feb. 5.

Los Angeles, USA: 9pm PST on Feb. 5.

With that in mind, the countdown to Civilization 7’s early access looks as follows.

When does Civilization 7 officially release?

If you’re patient and not eager to pay extra for the ability to jump into Civ 7 early, your wait won’t be long. The game officially launches only five days later, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, or late on Feb. 10, if you’re on North America’s West Coast. On top of that, the exact hours of Civ 7’s release don’t change, meaning Californians will be able to start their own adventure on 9pm their time, and so on.

Sydney, Australia: 6pm AEDT on Feb 1.

Berlin, Germany: 6am CEST on Feb. 1.

New York, USA: 12am EST on Feb. 11.

Austin, USA: 11pm CT on Feb. 10.

Los Angeles, USA: 9pm PST on Feb. 10.

How to play Civilization 7 early access?

Patience isn’t everyone’s strong suit, and with a weekend after Civ 7’s early access, we can’t blame anybody. Luckily, there aren’t any specific shenanigans to obtaining the early launch. All you need to do is to pay more money.

Early entertainment has its price. Image via 2K Games

That’s right, Civilization 7’s early access comes alongside game’s Deluxe Edition and Founder’s Edition. These are obviously more pricey, with the former costing $99.99, compared to the Standard Edition’s $69.99 tag. The Founder’s Edition, on the other hand, will set you back $129.99.

But those who buy any of the more expensive versions of the game will receive more additional content than just the early access. The Deluxe Edition also includes Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack, Crossroads of the World Collection with a bunch of post-launch content, and Deluxe Content Pack. The latter has two new Leader personas, four profile customizations, and one alternate Scouts kin.

The Founder’s Edition has everything the Deluxe one has and more. And by more, we mean another Right to Rule Collection with even more content, and another Content Pack with more Leader personas, customizations, Fog of War tile set, and Founders Palace skin. There’s even a Collector’s Edition with physical items, though, the version with the game has been sold out by now.

