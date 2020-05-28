YouTube set for Call of Duty: Warzone tournament tomorrow featuring Dillon Francis and Marshmello

YouTube is hosting the YouTube Gaming Creator Tournament tomorrow for Call of Duty: Warzone to celebrate Military Appreciation Month. The event will feature a $100,000 prize pool and a slew of popular content creators and celebrities.

The tournament will begin at 1pm CT. It’ll be streamed on the official CoD YouTube Gaming channel. As part of the event, the CoD Endowment will donate the tournament’s winnings to Hire Heroes USA.

The tournament will be played in teams of three with team captains for the event including Avxry, CouRage, Vikkstar, and Typical Gamer. In addition to some endemic faces, popular DJs Marshmello and Dillon Francis will also be running their own teams.

The format for the tournament will consist of two rounds, one of which will be a head-to-head finale. Round one will see teams play up to 10 games of Warzone spanning three hours. Each team’s top-three scores from that three-hour session will be added and the top two teams will advance to the second and final round.

The grand finale of the event will pit the last two teams against one another in two games of Warzone. The total points from each game will be added together to determine the winner.

This event by Call of Duty will come just one day following the debut of Mixer personality Ninja’s new Fortnite tournament series that’s airing exclusively on Microsoft’s streaming platform.

While it’s likely just a coincidence that the tournament is happening right after Ninja’s series began, the overlap may result in comparisons between the two events considering they involve both competing games in the battle royale genre and competing livestream platforms.