Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded patch notes – Ninja Turtles, new Perk and Wildcard, and more

Ready to reload? Call of Duty is back with another Reloaded update and we know plenty of content coming in the patch notes already.

Season Two Reloaded in Black Ops 6 and Warzone includes the Ninja Turtles and all of their weapons, plus a whole lot more along the way as season two winds down and heads into season three, which is likely to begin near the end of March.

Here’s everything new and different coming to BO6 in Season Two Reloaded on Feb. 20.

BO6 Season 2 Reloaded patch notes

Cowabunga. Image via Activision

Ready to squad up with the turtles? The collab with the hugely popular franchise is sprinkled all throughout the update, but it’s just the beginning.

Weapon balancing

Balance is essential to any ninja. Image via Activision

Reloaded updates always bring the heat when it comes to shaking up the meta, and this one should be no different. Buffs include the GPR 91, Feng 82, Tsarkov 7.62, and SWAT 5.56, along with an increase to the headshot modifier for the full auto AEK-973.

TMNT collab

AWESOME! Image via Activision

The Turtles arrive in BO6 as part of four separate operator bundles and one Event Pass. But they will be bringing their weapons, too, so expect a full suite of TMNT cosmetics throughout the season, including weapon blueprints, emotes, and a whole lot more.

Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello all must be purchased separately, and Master Splinter and a Foot Clan operator can be unlocked via the TMNT Event Pass.

New maps

Ninjas must stay calm and focused. Image via Activision

Season Two Reloaded finally marks the return of BO2 DLC map Grind, this time around called Grind Ooze, thanks to its Ninja Turtles-themed paintjob. The map features the same layout, but with some more turtle-rific graffiti than before.

The second new map in the update, Bullet, is a small-sized Strike map that takes place on a bullet train.

New Perk, new Wildcard

Why melee when big booms do better? Image via Activision

A new Perk and Wildcard are here to further customize loadouts, but they first must be unlocked as part of Season Two Reloaded events.

New Perk: Hunter’s Instinct Perk Slot: 2 Type: Enforcer (Red) Description : “Eliminating an enemy will mark the next closest one. A narrow cone briefly appears on your mini-map after an elimination, showing the general direction of your next nearest foe.”

New Wildcard: Flyswatter Description: “Allows a player to replace their Dedicated Melee weapon with a Launcher.”



New launcher, new melee weapons

Bring a blade launcher to a gunfight. Image via Activision

The D1.3 Sector is a new Special secondary weapon and reward from the TMNT event, earnable for free. It’s a blade launcher that can be customized with different projectile types.

Several TMNT-themed melee weapons are also being added, such as Leonardo’s Dual Katanas, Donatello’s Bo Staff, Michelangelo’s Nunchaku, and Raphael’s Sais, along with a Skateboard you can use to beat enemies up with.

New modes

Cowabunga in CoD. Image via Activision

Season Two Reloaded will last until the end of the season and beginning of season three, and there are two limited time events to take part in before it ends.

CoD x TMNT: Feb. 27 to March 13 “The Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration includes its own in-game mid-season Event Pass, offering rewards like the new ‘Splinter’ Operator, Skateboard Melee Weapon, and the sawblade shooting D1.3 Sector special weapon,” Activision said.

Clover Craze: March 13 to 20 “Eliminate enemies in multiplayer and Zombies and open Caches in Call of Duty: Warzone to acquire different types of clovers,” Activision described. “Find the Rare Gold Clover for the most points! Redeem for rewards, including the lucky ‘Cloverleaf’ AMES AR Blueprint.”



For the full list of patch notes, check out the CoD website.

