Ninja Turtles fighting Zombies in BO6 Zombies
Image via Activision
BO6 Zombies Season 2 Reloaded patch notes – Ninja Turtles, TMNT Cranked, The Tomb Directed Mode, and more

Turtles vs. Zombies? Cowabunga!
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Feb 19, 2025 03:18 pm

The Tomb has been raided time and time again, but not everyone has been able to finish the Easter egg quest.

Season Two Reloaded of Black Ops 6 adds Directed Mode to The Tomb to help those players along, alongside several other additions like multiple weapons, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and a lot more.

Here’s everything that’s coming for Zombies mode in BO6’s Season Two Reloaded update, which goes live on Feb. 20 at 11am CT.

Jump to:

BO6 Zombies Season 2 Reloaded patch notes

BO6 Zombies The Tomb map gameplay
Squad up again. Image via Activision

Season Two Reloaded is light on Zombies content, but it’s expected that season three will be a return to form for the co-op mode in the future, some time at the end of March. Here’s what to expect before then.

Changes and fixes

A BO6 Zombies operator shooting a zombie with a Ray Gun
Squashed ’em. Image via Activision

Each midseason update often brings changes such as bug fixes or tweaks to items, like balancing passes for guns or Wonder Weapons. This update has a slew of fixes for The Tomb and Citadelle des Morts, and buffs for Dark Flare and Death Perception. There was also a nerf to The Tomb’s final boss.

Ninja Turtles collab

Ninja Turtles in BO6 Zombies artwork
Cowabunga, but with zombies. Image via Activision

This update is all about the Turtles and their weapons. Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael are invading both BO6 and Warzone, being added as part of separate operator bundles. But there’s even more TMNT to be found outside of the cosmetics.

Cranked game modes

BO6 Zombies The Tomb creepy ancient zombie
Crank it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cowabunga Cranked is a new mode in BO6 Zombies as part of the TMNT collab where players can join any existing Zombies map and play the fast-paced Cranked variant mode, inspired by the mode of the same name in multiplayer.

“Add some high-octane urgency to any of the four Zombies maps and your undead horde slaying in Cowabunga Cranked,” Activision said. “Drop into Terminus, Liberty Falls, Citadelle des Morts, or The Tomb with your Loadout of choice and eliminate a zombie to trigger the Cranked timer. Fail to eliminate a zombie before the timer hits zero and ka-boom! You’re gone.”

There are several TMNT power-ups to help even the field, such as Turtle Power (“Temporarily empowers the player with a health bonus and Pack-A-Punch 3 Legendary Melee Weapons”), Pizza Box (“Fills the Cranked Timer to max”), and Slice-O-Pie (“Partial time added to the Cranked Timer”).

Directed Mode: The Tomb

Directed Mode in The Tomb BO6 Zombies map
Need a little direction? Image via Activision

The Tomb gets its Directed Mode update in Season Two Reloaded, offering players a clear path on how to complete the map’s main Easter egg. The maximum round cap of 15 is also excellent for farming Zombies for camos and other challenges.

New weapons

CoD BO6 new Sai melee weapon in Season 2 Reloaded
Will you slice, dice, smash, or bop? Image via Activision

Leonardo’s Dual Katanas, Donatello’s Bo Staff, Michelangelo’s Nunchaku, and Raphael’s Sais are coming as new melee weapons unlockable in the update, along with a Skateboard to smash up Zombies with. The D1.3 Sector special weapon is also being added, described as a blade launcher.

New events

The season will close out with two new limited time events featuring free unlocks, all the way up to the start of season three.

  • CoD x TMNT: Feb. 27 to March 13
    • “The Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration includes its own in-game mid-season Event Pass, offering rewards like the new ‘Splinter’ Operator, Skateboard Melee Weapon, and the sawblade shooting D1.3 Sector special weapon,” Activision said.
  • Clover Craze: March 13 to 20
    • “Eliminate enemies in multiplayer and Zombies and open Caches in Call of Duty: Warzone to acquire different types of clovers,” Activision described. “Find the Rare Gold Clover for the most points! Redeem for rewards, including the lucky ‘Cloverleaf’ AMES AR Blueprint.”

For the full list of BO6 Zombies patch notes, visit the CoD website.

