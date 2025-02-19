‘Despicable’: CoD players shred BO6’s ‘gross greed’ with $100 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration

Cowabunga, dudes! But only if you got the extra cash lying around, bro! And that usually gets saved up for some pizza, man.

Call of Duty is about to get invaded by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, marking yet another high profile crossover for the FPS franchise, but some players are scoffing at how it’s being implemented in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

CoDabunga. Image via Activision

The turtles themselves look absolutely incredible, brought to life with a stylized realism that fits the CoD aesthetic, as can be seen above. But the one big problem with the collaboration is that each turtle will be available as part of their own separate bundles, likely to be priced at 2,400 CoD Points (around $20) apiece. And players are not pleased.

On top of that, there’s a TMNT Event Pass with a free and premium reward track. The free track includes Foot Clan operator skins and other TMNT cosmetics, along with two new weapons in the D1.3 Sector blade launcher and Skateboard melee weapon. But if you pay the 1,100 CoD Points ($10 or so) for the Premium track, you get access to the cooler stuff, like a Master Splinter operator skin, five exclusive weapon blueprints, a finishing move, and more.

So, in total, if you want to collect everything TMNT-related in the event, it will cost around $100. Wowabunga!

But really, this pricing model is nothing new for CoD, and it’s entirely optional, as many players were quick to point out to the complainers. This has been an ongoing practice for the franchise over the past five-plus years—although the Event Pass is a new practice, first iterated earlier this year with the Squid Game collaboration.

One player pointed out that CoD has become too expensive “only if you buy stuff after buying the game,” like additional skins and such. “People can simply stop spending money on the game after they buy it,” they said. “I’ve done that for years and the price of gaming for me has stayed the same for years.”

But I do have to admit, as a CoD player who’s also a big-time turtle power fan since the early 90s, the pricing is a bit too rich, even for my radioactive blood. So I will likely abstain, or I will pick up just one bundle as my spirit animal Raphael must be represented.

The rewards are sweet, but the price is making gamers salty. Image via Activision

“Just play the game and enjoy the free/base rewards that are unlocked,” another gamer replied. “Really don’t even give two shits about calling cards, emblems, screen savers, etc. anyways. I just want to run around and shoot people with my weapon and maybe occasionally try to melee someone only to miss and get melee’d by my opponent.”

The TMNT event kicking off on Feb. 27 will give players access to a new set of game modes and more for free, but the big bulk of the collab, and even the Season Two Reloaded update as a whole, is monetized extravagantly, so be prepared to pay if you want to enjoy most of what the TMNT x CoD crossover has to offer.

