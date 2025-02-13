Swords, sais, nunchucks, and… guns? Ninja Turtles coming to CoD as part of BO6 collab soon

Cowabunga has become CoDabunga. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are officially coming to Call of Duty as part of a new collab.

The TMNT coming to Black Ops 6 and Warzone hasn’t been a secret for very long, as all of the foursome’s melee weapons were data mined from within the game’s files months ago. But now, the totally radical turtles are confirmed to be coming as part of Season Two Reloaded.

The white eyes are perfect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The turtles are joining the franchise a few years after their archvillain, Shredder, was added as part of an operator bundle in Modern Warfare II. That skin is still usable in Warzone, so players may be able to re-enact some battles in battle royale if they so choose.

Season two’s midway update is set to drop next week, adding new maps, new events, and several new weapons, including the melee weaponry the TMNT are known for. Leonardo’s dual katanas, Raphael’s sais, Donatello’s bo staff, and Michelangelo’s nunchucks are all likely to join the game, along with a skateboard. Yes, a skateboard used to bash your foes.

One of BO6’s new multiplayer maps coming in the update, Grind, is a remaster of a Black Ops 2 classic that takes place in a colorful skate park. Given the turtles’ prowess with the hobby, it seems like they’re a perfect fit for it.

As a self-professed TMNT fan from my earliest days (my parents tell me my very first spoken word as a baby was “turtle”), I am very pleased with these developments, especially with how their design looks. I’ve been worried about how Activision would pull this off, but they look great, especially the white eyes underneath their masks in the classic style.

Season two reloaded is set to begin next week on Feb. 20.

