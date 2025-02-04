Forgot password
Dealership map in BO6 Black Ops 6
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

BO6 adds 2 new maps to Ranked Play, but players demand devs direct their attention to bigger issues

Season two's new maps could make it into the CDL this year.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Feb 4, 2025 03:09 pm

Two new maps have joined Black Ops 6’s Ranked Play playlist, but all that players seem to care about is a bigger issue at hand: cheaters and hackers in the competitive experience.

Today, Treyarch announced that new season two maps, Bounty and Dealership, are being added to Ranked Play rotation on a trial until Feb. 14 “for an evaluation period” ahead of the Call of Duty League’s Major Two. But instead of joy or anger at the new maps’ inclusion, all that the announcement was met with is pure rage at cheaters still being an issue in Ranked Play, along with other problems players have with the ladder experience.

One player demanded to “add a better anticheat,” while another said they “don’t care” because “Ranked is filled with cheaters.” The ongoing problems with RICOCHET Anti-Cheat have been a major pain point for both gamers and devs for months, even after the game enabled console players to turn off crossplay.

After the update, the console experience seems to be better for most, but that won’t help those on PC from avoiding hackers. That’s the anti-cheat team’s job to deal with, but it seems like the complaints are only getting louder even after an update for RICOCHET in season two.

Other complaints revolve around certain weapons, like the KSV, and new season two guns PPSh-41 and Cypher 091, dominating Ranked Play. Many are hoping for the guns to be restricted from the ladder for balance purposes.

Thankfully, the trial period for these new maps ends next Friday, but until then, it may be a struggle depending on how the maps play. In general, the reactions to the new maps have been lukewarm, so there aren’t high hopes for their competitive potential, although that may change once players get to testing. One upcoming map, the Black Ops 2 classic Grind, is set to arrive in Season Two Reloaded some time this month. That map could have some potential, as it was playable in BO2’s League Play ranked mode way back when.

BO6 map Bounty in season 2 maybe coming to CDL
BO6 Ranked Play uses the same rules and maps as the CDL. Image via Activision

The CoD League’s next match takes place on Feb. 14, the same day the trial period ends, so a decision will have to be made before then on if the new maps will join the pro rotation, and which game modes (if any) they will be applied to.

Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
