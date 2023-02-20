Where to use the Waterlogged Bag Key in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season two has brought players to an entirely new map in the form of Ashika Island. Though it’s significantly smaller than Al Mazrah, Ashika Island is similarly packed with points of interest wherein players can loot valuable items, store riches, or look to engage in conflicts with fellow players or hostile NPCs.

While traveling throughout Ashika Island, DMZ players may notice that they have picked up keys either from slain enemies or typical loot locations. These keys can be used to open up small loot boxes, locked rooms, or entire strongholds. Players simply need to go to the key’s corresponding location and interact with the lock in question to see what awaits them.

If you find yourself with the Waterlogged Bag Key in Warzone 2 DMZ on Ashika Island but do not know where to go, here’s what you should do.

Where to use the Waterlogged Bag Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

Players will find the Waterlogged Bag to the east of Oganikku Farms, located in a nearby outcropping of buildings. The pool containing the Waterlogged Bag can be found just across from a tennis court in the same area. The exact positioning on the Warzone 2 map can be seen below.

Screengrab via Activision

Given that Ashika is a much smaller map than Al Mazrah, players can likely expect some resistance from fellow squads in the area. It is best to come to the Waterlogged Bag already prepped for a potential clash with players. Once at the pool, players can find the Waterlogged Bag at the bottom middle of the pool, in the center of a large circle.

As for the contents of the bag, loot across all locations is randomized at the beginning of every Warzone 2 match. The bag can contain anything from heaps of currency to useful items to continue your journey. If you are looking to turn your money into experience, finding a Dead Drop will be your go-to move.