Where to find the Terminus Outcomes Stronghold in the Infiltrator mission in MWZ

Completing Modern Warfare 3 Zombie missions should be easy, but when things aren’t spelled out in front of you, it can be hard to locate objectives like the Terminus Outcomes Stronghold.

Wondering where to find the Terminus Outcomes Stronghold in Urzikstan to complete the Act I: Tier IV mission ‘Infiltrator’? This guide will show you everything you need to know.

MWZ: How to complete the Infiltrator mission

There are three steps to complete the Act I: Tier IV ‘Infiltrator’ mission in MWZ. You need first to obtain a Stronghold Keycard, then infiltrate and clear a Terminus Outcomes Stronghold, and pick up the Outcomes Records from the stronghold’s safe.

You can easily purchase a Stronghold Keycard from any low-threat Buy Station. You only need 2000 points (Essence) to buy a keycard. The fastest way to get enough points to pay for a keycard is to complete a contract. Alternatively, you can find a keycard by visiting a Mercenary Camp. Choosing to infiltrate a camp rather than visiting a Buy Station will reward you with more Essence, XP, ammo, and armor plates needed for the Terminus Outcomes Stronghold.

Where to find the Terminus Outcomes Stronghold in MWZ

Mercenary Stronghold location on tac-map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Infiltrator mission objective will tick off when you have the Stronghold Keycard in your backpack. Next, you need to find the Terminus Outcomes Stronghold. Although it is not named specifically on the tac-map, the Terminus Outcomes Stronghold is the exact same as any Mercenary Stronghold. Refer to the tac-map and select the nearest Mercenary Stronghold to unlock and infiltrate for the mission.

When clearing the stronghold, I highly recommend using the entranceways for repositioning, retreating, and re-entering into the fight. These are great to use as cover and to stop you from over-extending and getting punished by possible riot shield users or intense recon soldiers. Make sure that you are paying close attention to who you are fighting. Some enemies are far stronger than others, like the recon soldiers. These take a ton of damage if you let them get too close.

If you are playing solo like I do, play through the stronghold patiently, picking off any enemies that funnel your way. Always reposition, as I found that the enemy struggles to track you when you are outside of the building. They can often be flanked if you find another entryway into the building.

How to retrieve the Terminus Outcomes Record in MWZ

Mercenary Stronghold safe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure that you clear the stronghold before you attempt to open the stronghold’s safe. All strongholds have this safe, and once you start this mission, the chosen stronghold’s safe will house the Outcomes Record for you to grab. Walk up to the safe and initiate the ‘drilling safe’ timer. More enemies will spawn in at this point, so make sure you are in appropriate cover and have laid some traps for any wandering soldiers and zombies to fall victim to.

Once the safe is opened, interact with it to pick up any quest items, a 3-Plate Armor Vest, and the Legacy Fortress Keycard.