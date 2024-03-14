When does MW3 and Warzone’s Warhammer 40K crossover event end?

MW3 and Warzone‘s Warhammer 40K event is now live in-game, and with players enjoying it, they’re wondering how long they have left before it comes to a close. Here’s when the For The Emperor event ends.

Warhammer 40K has officially arrived in CoD, bringing special skins and cosmetics to show off your love for the tabletop game and challenges you can complete for rewards. There’s even a special limited-time mode called Juggermosh 40K, which players have been loving.

With so much excitement around this crossover, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that players don’t want it to conclude. As the old saying goes, however, “All good things come to an end,” and the Warhammer 40K event is no different.

You can get an awesome Warhammer 40K look for your character. Image via Activision

When does MW3 and Warzone‘s Warhammer 40K event end?

The Warhammer 40K For The Emperor event ends on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. With the crossover starting on March 13, players have two full weeks to enjoy it before it’s removed from the game.

At the moment, there’s no information on what will come next when this crossover event ends, although it’s likely that leaks will appear at some point. We’ve already seen TV shows like The Boys and The Walking Dead appear in MW3 and Warzone, along with films like Dune 2. The Fallout TV series premieres in April, so maybe it will be the next event.

We won’t know for sure until we hear from Activision, but one thing we know for certain is that time is already running out for Warhammer 40K and its popular Juggermosh 40K mode. So, if you’re enjoying it, make sure you keep jumping in and fighting for the Chainsword before it’s gone for good.

