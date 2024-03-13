MW3: All Warhammer 40,000 For the Emperor event challenges and rewards

Warhammer 40,000 characters and items have invaded Modern Warfare 3 as part of a special event, and the operator skins are just the start.

Recommended Videos

A special limited-time event called Warhammer 40,000: For the Emperor! is now live in MW3, and players can unlock a slew of Warhammer-themed cosmetics and items like weapon stickers, emblems, calling cards, and more throughout the event’s duration.

Here’s everything you can unlock and how to get them in the Warhammer 40K MW3 event.

All Warhammer 40K: For the Emperor challenges in MW3

An odd crossover. Image via Activision

There are 12 total rewards to earn in the Warhammer 40K: For the Emperor event, including the Ultimate Reward, a Warhammer-themed blueprint for the WSP-9 SMG.

Thankfully for players, the event is all XP-based, so all you really need to do is play MW3, Zombies, or Warzone to earn XP and unlock the items. You can speed up the grind by using an operator skin from the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines Tracer Pack in the store, or by using double XP tokens.

The Tracer Pack is costly at 3,000 CoD Points, but it includes two operator skins, two Juggernaut killstreak skins, five blueprints, a riot shield skin, two weapon charms, and a finishing move, so Warhammer fans will likely jump at the opportunity to add this to their CoD collection.

Here’s every reward you can get and how much XP you need to get them.

“Know No Fear” weapon sticker (9,500 XP)

“March for MacRagge” calling card (21,500 XP)

Battle Pass tier skip (36,500 XP)

“Righteous Hatred” weapon charm (55,600 XP)

“Inquisitorial Seal” weapon sticker (79,500 XP)

“For the Emperor” emblem (109,700 XP)

“Psyk-Out” stun grenade skin (147,700 XP)

“Sons of Sanguinius” calling card (195,600 XP)

“Innocence Proves Nothing” emblem (255,950 XP)

“Adeptus Astartes” loading screen (332,000 XP)

Double XP token (427,800 XP)

Ultimate Reward

Slick and clean. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Righteous Storm” WSP-9 blueprint

Here are all of the attachments built into the very cool-looking blueprint:

Barrel: WSP Infiltrator Integrated Suppressor

WSP Infiltrator Integrated Suppressor Optic: FSS Spectre Microtherm

FSS Spectre Microtherm Stock: No Stock

No Stock Ammunition: 9mm Low Grain Rounds

9mm Low Grain Rounds Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Warhammer 40,000: For the Emperor runs from March 13 to 27 in MW3, so get your XP while you can.