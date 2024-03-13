Category:
CoD

MW3: All Warhammer 40,000 For the Emperor event challenges and rewards

Defend the galaxy in MW3.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 12:18 pm
Warhammer 40K character in MW3
Image via Activision

Warhammer 40,000 characters and items have invaded Modern Warfare 3 as part of a special event, and the operator skins are just the start.

Recommended Videos

A special limited-time event called Warhammer 40,000: For the Emperor! is now live in MW3, and players can unlock a slew of Warhammer-themed cosmetics and items like weapon stickers, emblems, calling cards, and more throughout the event’s duration.

Here’s everything you can unlock and how to get them in the Warhammer 40K MW3 event.

All Warhammer 40K: For the Emperor challenges in MW3

Warhammer 40K characters in MW3
An odd crossover. Image via Activision

There are 12 total rewards to earn in the Warhammer 40K: For the Emperor event, including the Ultimate Reward, a Warhammer-themed blueprint for the WSP-9 SMG.

Thankfully for players, the event is all XP-based, so all you really need to do is play MW3, Zombies, or Warzone to earn XP and unlock the items. You can speed up the grind by using an operator skin from the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines Tracer Pack in the store, or by using double XP tokens.

The Tracer Pack is costly at 3,000 CoD Points, but it includes two operator skins, two Juggernaut killstreak skins, five blueprints, a riot shield skin, two weapon charms, and a finishing move, so Warhammer fans will likely jump at the opportunity to add this to their CoD collection.

Here’s every reward you can get and how much XP you need to get them.

  • “Know No Fear” weapon sticker (9,500 XP)
  • “March for MacRagge” calling card (21,500 XP)
  • Battle Pass tier skip (36,500 XP)
  • “Righteous Hatred” weapon charm (55,600 XP)
  • “Inquisitorial Seal” weapon sticker (79,500 XP)
  • “For the Emperor” emblem (109,700 XP)
  • “Psyk-Out” stun grenade skin (147,700 XP)
  • “Sons of Sanguinius” calling card (195,600 XP)
  • “Innocence Proves Nothing” emblem (255,950 XP)
  • “Adeptus Astartes” loading screen (332,000 XP)
  • Double XP token (427,800 XP)

Ultimate Reward

Warhammer WSP-9 blueprint in MW3
Slick and clean. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • “Righteous Storm” WSP-9 blueprint

Here are all of the attachments built into the very cool-looking blueprint:

  • Barrel: WSP Infiltrator Integrated Suppressor
  • Optic: FSS Spectre Microtherm
  • Stock: No Stock
  • Ammunition: 9mm Low Grain Rounds
  • Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Warhammer 40,000: For the Emperor runs from March 13 to 27 in MW3, so get your XP while you can.

related content
Read Article All Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits in MW3
A Call of Duty operator takes cover behind a car in MW3 multiplayer.
Category: CoD
CoD
All Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits in MW3
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the JAK Backsaw Kit in MW3
JAK Backsaw Kit in MW3
Category: CoD
CoD
How to unlock the JAK Backsaw Kit in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 13, 2024
Read Article MW3 devs shares good news for CDL fans who hate Control
Capture The Flag
Category: CoD
CoD
MW3 devs shares good news for CDL fans who hate Control
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits in MW3
A Call of Duty operator takes cover behind a car in MW3 multiplayer.
Category: CoD
CoD
All Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits in MW3
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the JAK Backsaw Kit in MW3
JAK Backsaw Kit in MW3
Category: CoD
CoD
How to unlock the JAK Backsaw Kit in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 13, 2024
Read Article MW3 devs shares good news for CDL fans who hate Control
Capture The Flag
Category: CoD
CoD
MW3 devs shares good news for CDL fans who hate Control
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 13, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.