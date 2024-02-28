Modern Warfare 3 introduced a new Walking Dead-themed event that includes several rewards including a new blueprint
Every Wednesday, MW3 introduces a new event that either has players complete specific challenges or rack up large amounts of XP. All players need to do to complete The Walking Dead: Fear The Living event is play matches normally and passively unlock rewards. Here’s everything you need to know about MW3’s latest event.
All MW3 Walking Dead: Fear the Living challenges and rewards
Here is a list of The Walking Dead: Fear The Living Challenges and rewards.
- 10,000 XP: “The Brave Man” Weapon Sticker
- 22,250 XP: Double XP Token
- 37,250 XP: “Red Machete” Large Decal
- 55,650 XP: Double Weapon XP Token
- 78,150 XP: “Lucille” Charm
- 105,750 XP: “Carl’s Favorite” Large Decal
- 139,500 XP: “Sheriff Deputy Rick” Emblem
- 181,000 XP: “Don’t Open Dead Inside” Calling Card
- 231,650 XP: Double Battle Pass XP Token
- 293,750 XP: “Barbed and Dangerous” Weapon Camo
If players equip the Michonne operator skin while completing this event for an XP boost to complete every level faster. The Michonne operator bundle costs 2,400 CoD points, equivalent to $19.99, and comes with multiple trace blueprints and more.
How to get XP fast in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone
In Multiplayer, the fastest way to earn XP is either the Small Pit Moshpit or Meat 24/7 Playlist. It’s much easier to get high-score games on smaller maps such as Stash House and Rust because engagements happen more frequently, and even if you aren’t the most skilled player, there is always an opportunity to catch an enemy off guard on these maps. Hardcore Quick Play is also a great playlist to consider as the lower operator heal also results in plenty of high scoring matches.
Meanwhile, for Warzone, Players should consider trying out Resurgence. Vondel and Fortune’s Keep pale in comparison to the size of Al Mazrah, meaning it’s easier to find enemies and get into more kills and XP. Users also don’t need to worry about dying as much because Resurgence’s respawn mechanics differ from the standard battle royale experience. Realistically, it should only take a few Warzone matches to get all of the XP you need, and that number will be boosted if you use the Michonne operator skin.