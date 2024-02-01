How to get The Walking Dead Michonne operator skin in MW3 and Warzone

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone season two will feature a crossover with The Walking Dead television show, introducing Rick Grimes and Michonne as operators.

Fortune’s Keep embraces a zombie theme in season two. The Resurgence map is making its long-awaited return to CoD: Warzone, but the island is set 40 years after we last saw it. The Konni Group moved underground to conduct experiments in a laboratory, but it went horribly wrong and resulted in an explosion that altered the entire map.

As a result, the seismic events caused zombies to pop up around the map, and a limited-time contract tasks squads with destroying zombie nests so the outbreak doesn’t spread any further. Who better to call on to help with that mission than Rick Grimes and Michonne from The Walking Dead?

Michonne and Rick fit right into the MWZ universe. Image via Activision

How to get Michonne in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

The Michonne operator bundle costs 2,400 CoD points, equivalent to $19.99.

When is Michonne coming to Warzone and MW3?

Activision announced that players can purchase the Michonne operator “in-season” during season two but did not provide a specific release date.

Coincidently, a new Walking Dead spinoff show, The Ones Who Live, starring Michonne and Rick Grimes, airs on Feb. 25. Thus, it’s entirely possible we may see this operator release closer to the show’s air date.

What’s included in the Michonne bundle in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3?

Here is everything included in the Michonne operator bundle.