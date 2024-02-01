Category:
CoD

How to get The Walking Dead Michonne operator skin in MW3 and Warzone

Michonne joins a stacked roster of operators in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.
Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Feb 1, 2024
Michonne in MW3
Image via Activision

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone season two will feature a crossover with The Walking Dead television show, introducing Rick Grimes and Michonne as operators.

Fortune’s Keep embraces a zombie theme in season two. The Resurgence map is making its long-awaited return to CoD: Warzone, but the island is set 40 years after we last saw it. The Konni Group moved underground to conduct experiments in a laboratory, but it went horribly wrong and resulted in an explosion that altered the entire map.

As a result, the seismic events caused zombies to pop up around the map, and a limited-time contract tasks squads with destroying zombie nests so the outbreak doesn’t spread any further. Who better to call on to help with that mission than Rick Grimes and Michonne from The Walking Dead?

Michonne and Rick Grimes in MW3
Image via Activision

How to get Michonne in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

The Michonne operator bundle costs 2,400 CoD points, equivalent to $19.99.

When is Michonne coming to Warzone and MW3?

Activision announced that players can purchase the Michonne operator “in-season” during season two but did not provide a specific release date.

Coincidently, a new Walking Dead spinoff show, The Ones Who Live, starring Michonne and Rick Grimes, airs on Feb. 25. Thus, it’s entirely possible we may see this operator release closer to the show’s air date.

What’s included in the Michonne bundle in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3?

Here is everything included in the Michonne operator bundle.

  •  “Michonne” operator skin
  • “Lone Survivor” MCW Tracer blueprint
  • “Walker Waster” Longbow Tracer blueprint
  • “Killer Kodachis” Dual Kodachis weapon blueprint
  • “Believe A Little Longer” weapon sticker
  • “The Ones Who Live” large decal
  • “Mike” weapon charm
  • “Dead Cuts” finishing move
Read Article All Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits in MW3
A Call of Duty operator takes cover behind a car in MW3 multiplayer.
Category:
CoD
CoD
All Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Feb 1, 2024
Read Article MW3 season 2 early patch notes: New guns, new maps, The Walking Dead, and more
MW3 season 2 key art
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 season 2 early patch notes: New guns, new maps, The Walking Dead, and more
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Warzone season 2 early patch notes: Fortune’s Keep, Ranked Play Resurgence, more
Warzone bridge
Category:
CoD
CoD
Warzone season 2 early patch notes: Fortune’s Keep, Ranked Play Resurgence, more
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 1, 2024
Read Article What’s new in MW3 Ranked Play in season 2?
Two MW3 Ranked Play operators.
Category:
CoD
CoD
What’s new in MW3 Ranked Play in season 2?
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Warzone Resurgence Ranked: Rules, how to play, Fortune’s Keep, and more
Warzone Resurgence Ranked skins
Category:
CoD
CoD
Warzone Resurgence Ranked: Rules, how to play, Fortune’s Keep, and more
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 1, 2024
Author

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.