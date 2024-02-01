When is Rick Grimes coming to MW3 and Warzone?

Call of Duty’s latest crossover is bringing iconic characters from The Walking Dead into Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Rick Grimes and Michonne are joining CoD as operators during MW3’s season two as part of a celebration of the new show coming out in February 2024, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

“After being shot in the line of duty, Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Grimes awoke from a coma to find the world irrevocably changed,” Activision said of the comic book and TV show hero. “He traveled through this new apocalyptic wasteland, first to find his family and later to search for a safe and secure home for them. His combat skills and strong moral center catapulted him into a position of leadership among the survivors, with whom he quickly formed strong familial bonds — especially with Michonne.”

Here’s when to expect Rick Grimes to be invading your MW3 and Warzone lobbies.

When will Rick Grimes be added to MW3 and Warzone?

Rick and Michonne will soon be side by side. Image via Activision

Rick Grimes is coming to MW3 season two on the first day of the season, Feb. 7.

Normally, collaboration skins have to wait for an update for the store or a Season Reloaded patch. But Rick is here on day one of season two in MW3 and Warzone, so get ready to see him everywhere in multiplayer or battle royale.

“Rick will not hesitate to act against any threat to his group, be it human or walker,” Activision said. “He puts his people first, and though he is battle-hardened and at times overwhelmed by this harsh new reality, his dream of rebuilding civilization and paving the way for a better future never wavers. Rick is a heroic figure to his people — one who continues to sacrifice everything for those he loves.”

How to get Rick Grimes operator in MW3

Load up for a new season. Image via Activision

To unlock Rick Grimes in MW3, players need the season two battle pass. Rick is unlocked as an instant reward in the battle pass as the very first operator.

Players will only need to buy the premium battle pass, which is 900 CoD Points, to unlock Rick. Rick is an instant unlock, meaning players don’t even need to level up the pass at all to gain access to the new operator.

Get ready, Walking Dead fans and CoD players. The walkers are here, but Rick is now on your side.