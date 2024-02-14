MW3 Cryptid Bootcamp: All rewards and challenges

Modern Warfare 3’s newest event, Cryptid Bootcamp, offers several rewards for completing specific gameplay challenges in multiplayer or Modern Warfare Zombies.
The Cambridge Dictionary defines a cryptid as “a creature that is found in stories and that some people believe exists or say they have seen, but that has never been proven to exist.” Some examples are the Loch Ness Monster and Bigfoot.
As such, all of the rewards are related to cryptids, including the final Mastery reward, which is a new blueprint for the Sidewinder. Get ready to grind the two-week-long event for all nine possible items.
Here are all of the challenges and rewards to unlock as part of CoD: MW3’s Cryptid Bootcamp event.
MW3 Cryptid Bootcamp challenges and rewards
MW3 multiplayer
- Get 20 operator Kills with throwing knives
- Reward: Cernunnos weapon sticker
- Get 50 One Shot One Kill operator kills with a sniper
- Reward: Harbingers calling card
- Get 50 operator kills with the Marksman Rifle Conversion Aftermarket Part equipped
- Reward: Prophetic Squish charm
- Get two operator Kills with a shotgun or melee weapon in one life 15 times
- Reward: Sass-squashed calling card
- Get 75 operator kills with a suppressor equipped while using the Ghost T/V Camo Perk
- Reward: “What Cute Eyes You Have” emblem
- Destroy 20 enemy equipment or killstreaks with the Stormender weapon
- Reward: “We Believe in You” large decal
- Get 20 operator melee kills while in smoke
- Reward: “Lake Monster” emblem
- Get 75 operator kills while using the Covert Sneakers and Blacklight Flashlight perks
- Reward: “Looking At You” camo
MW3 Zombies
- Get 120 Zombie kills with throwing knives
- Reward: Cernunnos weapon sticker
- Get 10 special zombie critical kills with sniper rifles
- Reward: Harbingers calling card
- Destroy three Harvester orbs
- Reward: Prophetic Squish charm
- Get 50 Hellhound kills with shotguns
- Reward: Sass-squashed calling card
- Get 100 zombie kills while using Aether Shroud
- Reward: “What Cute Eyes You Have” emblem
- Get 75 Brain Rot zombie kills
- Reward: “We Believe in You” large decal
- Eliminate five Big Bounty targets with Mystery Box weapons
- Reward: “Lake Monster” emblem
- Kill three Abominations
- Reward: “Looking At You” camo
Complete all eight challenges for the Mastery reward
Cryptid Sidewinder blueprint
- Barrel: Rattleback Deadeye 16″ Barrel
- Stock: RB Regal Heavy Stock
- Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40
- Rear Grip: RB Borealis Grip
- Aftermarket Part: JAK Thunder LMG Kit