Category:
CoD

MW3 Cryptid Bootcamp: All rewards and challenges

Become the unknown monster.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Feb 14, 2024 01:26 pm
BlackCell MW3
Image via Activision

Modern Warfare 3’s newest event, Cryptid Bootcamp, offers several rewards for completing specific gameplay challenges in multiplayer or Modern Warfare Zombies.

Recommended Videos

The Cambridge Dictionary defines a cryptid as “a creature that is found in stories and that some people believe exists or say they have seen, but that has never been proven to exist.” Some examples are the Loch Ness Monster and Bigfoot.

As such, all of the rewards are related to cryptids, including the final Mastery reward, which is a new blueprint for the Sidewinder. Get ready to grind the two-week-long event for all nine possible items.

Here are all of the challenges and rewards to unlock as part of CoD: MW3’s Cryptid Bootcamp event.

MW3 Cryptid Bootcamp challenges and rewards

The time to grind is now! Screenshot by Dot Esports

MW3 multiplayer

  • Get 20 operator Kills with throwing knives
    • Reward: Cernunnos weapon sticker
  • Get 50 One Shot One Kill operator kills with a sniper
    • Reward: Harbingers calling card
  • Get 50 operator kills with the Marksman Rifle Conversion Aftermarket Part equipped
    • Reward: Prophetic Squish charm
  • Get two operator Kills with a shotgun or melee weapon in one life 15 times
    • Reward: Sass-squashed calling card
  • Get 75 operator kills with a suppressor equipped while using the Ghost T/V Camo Perk
    • Reward: “What Cute Eyes You Have” emblem
  • Destroy 20 enemy equipment or killstreaks with the Stormender weapon
    • Reward: “We Believe in You” large decal
  • Get 20 operator melee kills while in smoke
    • Reward: “Lake Monster” emblem
  • Get 75 operator kills while using the Covert Sneakers and Blacklight Flashlight perks
    • Reward: “Looking At You” camo

MW3 Zombies

  • Get 120 Zombie kills with throwing knives
    • Reward: Cernunnos weapon sticker
  • Get 10 special zombie critical kills with sniper rifles
    • Reward: Harbingers calling card
  • Destroy three Harvester orbs
    • Reward: Prophetic Squish charm
  • Get 50 Hellhound kills with shotguns
    • Reward: Sass-squashed calling card
  • Get 100 zombie kills while using Aether Shroud
    • Reward: “What Cute Eyes You Have” emblem
  • Get 75 Brain Rot zombie kills
    • Reward: “We Believe in You” large decal
  • Eliminate five Big Bounty targets with Mystery Box weapons
    • Reward: “Lake Monster” emblem
  • Kill three Abominations
    • Reward: “Looking At You” camo

Complete all eight challenges for the Mastery reward

This could be yours. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cryptid Sidewinder blueprint

  • Barrel: Rattleback Deadeye 16″ Barrel
  • Stock: RB Regal Heavy Stock
  • Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40
  • Rear Grip: RB Borealis Grip
  • Aftermarket Part: JAK Thunder LMG Kit
related content
Read Article MW3 Horde Hunt event: All challenges and rewards
A MW3 operator with zombies chasing them.
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 Horde Hunt event: All challenges and rewards
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the JAK Limb Ripper in MW3 and Warzone
JAK Limb Ripper Kit in MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to unlock the JAK Limb Ripper in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 14, 2024
Read Article All Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits in MW3
A Call of Duty operator takes cover behind a car in MW3 multiplayer.
Category:
CoD
CoD
All Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Category:
CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Surprise buffs transform TAQ Evolvere into one of Warzone’s best weapons
TAQ Evolvere LMG in MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
Surprise buffs transform TAQ Evolvere into one of Warzone’s best weapons
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article MW3 Horde Hunt event: All challenges and rewards
A MW3 operator with zombies chasing them.
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 Horde Hunt event: All challenges and rewards
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the JAK Limb Ripper in MW3 and Warzone
JAK Limb Ripper Kit in MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to unlock the JAK Limb Ripper in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 14, 2024
Read Article All Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits in MW3
A Call of Duty operator takes cover behind a car in MW3 multiplayer.
Category:
CoD
CoD
All Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Category:
CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Surprise buffs transform TAQ Evolvere into one of Warzone’s best weapons
TAQ Evolvere LMG in MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
Surprise buffs transform TAQ Evolvere into one of Warzone’s best weapons
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 13, 2024

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.