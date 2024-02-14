MW3 Cryptid Bootcamp: All rewards and challenges

Modern Warfare 3’s newest event, Cryptid Bootcamp, offers several rewards for completing specific gameplay challenges in multiplayer or Modern Warfare Zombies.

The Cambridge Dictionary defines a cryptid as “a creature that is found in stories and that some people believe exists or say they have seen, but that has never been proven to exist.” Some examples are the Loch Ness Monster and Bigfoot.

As such, all of the rewards are related to cryptids, including the final Mastery reward, which is a new blueprint for the Sidewinder. Get ready to grind the two-week-long event for all nine possible items.

Here are all of the challenges and rewards to unlock as part of CoD: MW3’s Cryptid Bootcamp event.

MW3 Cryptid Bootcamp challenges and rewards

The time to grind is now! Screenshot by Dot Esports

MW3 multiplayer

Get 20 operator Kills with throwing knives Reward: Cernunnos weapon sticker

Get 50 One Shot One Kill operator kills with a sniper Reward: Harbingers calling card

Get 50 operator kills with the Marksman Rifle Conversion Aftermarket Part equipped Reward: Prophetic Squish charm

Get two operator Kills with a shotgun or melee weapon in one life 15 times Reward: Sass-squashed calling card

Get 75 operator kills with a suppressor equipped while using the Ghost T/V Camo Perk Reward: “What Cute Eyes You Have” emblem

Destroy 20 enemy equipment or killstreaks with the Stormender weapon Reward: “We Believe in You” large decal

Get 20 operator melee kills while in smoke Reward: “Lake Monster” emblem

Get 75 operator kills while using the Covert Sneakers and Blacklight Flashlight perks Reward: “Looking At You” camo



MW3 Zombies

Get 120 Zombie kills with throwing knives Reward: Cernunnos weapon sticker

Get 10 special zombie critical kills with sniper rifles Reward: Harbingers calling card

Destroy three Harvester orbs Reward: Prophetic Squish charm

Get 50 Hellhound kills with shotguns Reward: Sass-squashed calling card

Get 100 zombie kills while using Aether Shroud Reward: “What Cute Eyes You Have” emblem

Get 75 Brain Rot zombie kills Reward: “We Believe in You” large decal

Eliminate five Big Bounty targets with Mystery Box weapons Reward: “Lake Monster” emblem

Kill three Abominations Reward: “Looking At You” camo



Complete all eight challenges for the Mastery reward

This could be yours. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cryptid Sidewinder blueprint