Zombies, zombies everywhere in Call of Duty. Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone’s season two has kicked off today with a limited-time event that tasks all players with slaying the undead.

Recommended Videos

And it’s not just for MW3 Zombies mode, either. Zombies can be found across MW3 multiplayer and even Warzone, too, so players looking to take part and earn rewards can play almost anything to participate.

This particular CoD event is called Horde Hunt, and it’s something that new battle pass operator Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead is very familiar with. Suit up and head out in a number of modes to finish challenges and earn some rewards in this limited-time event that should last throughout most of February.

Here’s everything there is to know about the Horde Hunt limited-time mode in MW3 and Warzone.

MW3 Horde Hunt rewards and how to get them

Here’s how to play. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s all Zombies, all the time in this limited-time event. Zombies in Hordepoint multiplayer mode, MWZ, and Warzone will drop bones when killed. Collecting bones is the name of the game, as each reward has a required number to collect.

Each week, a new Featured Zombie will be added. In week one, it’s Armored Zombies, week two is Hellhounds, and week three is for Mimics. A new goal will be added each week.

Base Zombie bones

Killing normal zombies will have the chance to drop bones. Pick them up as they fall.

Epic Aether Tool (75 Zombie bones)

Currently glitched and unknown (155 Zombie bones)

Currently glitched and unknown (310 Zombie bones)

Epic Aether Tool (625 Zombie bones)

Currently glitched and unknown (1,250 Zombie bones)

Legendary Aether Tool (2,500 Zombie bones)

Currently glitched and unknown (5,000 Zombie bones)

Ray Gun Case (10,000 Zombie bones)

Get ’em done, zombie-slayer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Featured Zombie bones

Each week’s Featured Zombie is listed below. Rack up kills to collect the necessary bones.

Armored Zombies (Week One)

“Tiny Screams” charm (600 Armored Zombie Skulls)

Hellhounds (Week Two)

“Dogs of Hell” calling card (challenge coming on Feb. 14)

Mimics (Week Three)

“Cursed Ammo” (challenge coming on Feb. 21)

How to get the Killshot skin in MW3 and Warzone

The ultimate prize. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the new Killshot skin for Swagger, all Featured Zombies Collections must be completed, meaning all challenges for Armored Zombies, Hellhounds, and Mimics. This will require playing Horde Hunt each of the three weeks it’s available.

What is Hordepoint in MW3?

Hordepoint is a limited-time mode in MW3 that basically adds Zombies into the Hardpoint game mode. Each time a team captures a Hardpoint, a portal will spawn and Zombies will spill out, including base zombies and each week’s Featured Zombie.