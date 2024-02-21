How to get Mimic skulls in the MW3 Horde Hunt event

Modern Warfare 3’s Horde Hunt event has added an incredible and fun game mode to multiplayer, and it’s all about killing the series’ classic zombies.

Hordepoint is the place to farm Call of Duty zombies for the kills you need to finish the event’s challenges and earn its rewards, like the Killshot operator skin. But to do so, you need to know all about zombie types in the game, like the scary and powerful Mimic enemy.

Here’s all there is to know about Mimics in MW3’s Horde Hunt event.

What are Mimics in MW3?

Keep your distance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mimics are the giant monsters with tentacle arms and a big, toothy mouth that run around in the Hordepoint: Mimic Mania mode in MW3 multiplayer, MW3’s Zombies mode, and Warzone.

They have a lot of health and must be shot many times before they go down, and they will grab you with their long, tentacle arms and then toss you away for big damage if you’re not careful.

How to get Mimic skulls in MW3 Horde Hunt

To get Mimic skulls in MW3’s Horde Hunt event, kill Mimics and they will drop skulls. Run over them to pick them up before an enemy player or friendly player can grab them before you.

Mimics appear in Hordepoint as well as the MWZ mode, along with Warzone on Resurgence maps found via the Zombie Extraction contract. Pick up the contract to find a building that must be cleared out, and Mimics can spawn there.

On the day of Hordepoint: Mimic Mania beginning on Feb. 21, it appeared as though the drop rate for Mimic skulls was very low. To start the day, I played several games of Hordepoint and killed many Mimics but got stuck on just two out of 300 skulls.

Thankfully for players, Sledgehammer Games said it deployed an update “to significantly increase the drop rate of Mimic Skulls to assist with the Horde Hunt challenges.” The drop rate should now be a bit better, especially considering how tough Mimics can be to kill.

We've just deployed an update to significantly increase the drop rate of Mimic Skulls to assist with the Horde Hunt challenges 🫡 https://t.co/ysWywtb5m7 — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) February 21, 2024

Still, the Mimic skull collection may take a while. They appear to have a very low spawn rate compared to Armored Zombies or Hellhounds, the other two Featured zombies that must be killed to finish the event’s collection.

How to get Cursed Ammo in MW3

The final reward for completing all Featured Zombies collections in Horde Hunt is Cursed Ammo, an item in MW3 Zombies. To do this, you must collect 10,000 Base Zombies bones, 300 Hellhound skulls, and 200 Mimic skulls.

Horde Hunt is live in MW3 until March 5, so make sure to kill as many Mimics as you can while the event is still active.