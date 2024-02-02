MW3 Zombies season 2 early patch notes

New content is coming to Modern Warfare 3 Zombies with season two, meaning a lot more zombies will need to be put down.

The new season will present both new challenges and provide new rewards, alongside a slew of other gameplay changes for CoD players to enjoy. Before the full patch notes are officially released, let’s take an early look at what to expect in MW3 Zombies in season two.

New story missions take you to a new Rift

Check your six. Image via Activision

Season two will introduce a new set of missions to the story, perhaps via an entirely new act. This will include another story mission that takes the player and their party to a Dark Aether Rift.

But this time around, it’s a new Rift. While exploring the new Rift during the story mission, which can typically be started via a starred extraction point on the map, players should be accompanied by an “expert” guide in Sergei Ravenov. The second Rift will be a makeshift “maze,” featuring “cryptic clues, and timed tasks all while facing down the largest infested Stronghold yet seen,” according to Activision.

Completing the second Rift should reward a player with Classified Schematics.

New Classified Schematics

Three new Classified Schematics will become available in season two:

Mags of Holding : Feed ammunition automatically into your weapon without reloading.

: Feed ammunition automatically into your weapon without reloading. Blood Burner Key : Instantly summon the Blood Burner Wonder Vehicle.

: Instantly summon the Blood Burner Wonder Vehicle. V-R11 Wonder Weapon: Turns zombies into friendly mercenaries, turns mercenaries into friendly zombies.

Classified Schematics are typically obtained by completing contracts within the Elder Dark Aether, although the schematic for the V-R11 Wonder Weapon might be different.

New mid-season Warlord

Choke them out. Image via Activision

In the mid-season update, a new Warlord in chemical warfare expert Keres will appear on the map at her fortress in the Killhouse at Orlov Military Base.

Players will have trouble with visibility due to Keres’ new gas compound, and you’ll need to bring at least one spare gas mask. Players will also have to contend with “soldiers, snipers, turrets, and traps,” including poison gas grenades.

New MW3 weapons

Slice rapidly. Image via Activision

Four new weapons will be made available in MW3 season two that can be brought into Zombies via the insured slot:

The BP50 assault rifle

The RAM-9 SMG

The SOA Subverter battle rifle

The Soulrender melee weapon

The BP50 and the RAM-9 will be available via the battle pass, while the SOA Subverter will be available to earn via an in-season weekly challenge. The Soulrender will also be available in-season.

MW3 season two is set to begin on Feb. 7.