MW3 Zombies season 2 will add story missions, new Rift, Schematics, and midseason Warlord

New season, new threats, same zombie horde.
Published: Feb 1, 2024 01:45 pm
With season two of Modern Warfare 3 launching next week, a wave of new content for MW3 Zombies, or MWZ, will overwhelm players of the open-world PvE mode.

The second season of CoD: MW3 will introduce a trio of challenges to overcome in Zombies but will also provide some new exceptional tools to complete them. Given the introduction of zombies to core multiplayer and the arrival of characters from The Walking Dead as operators, it’s safe to say it’s going to be a big season for MW3 Zombies.

A new act of story missions will debut in season two, seemingly culminating in a mission that takes you into the Rift alongside expert guide Sergei Ravenov and forces you to take on both the undead and Terminus Outcomes. Each of the new act story missions should come with their own separate rewards, including possible XP and one-time Acquisitions.

A second Dark Aether Rift will be available in season two. Players will have to take on “alarming aberrations” and search for both clues and an exit while exploring “the largest infested Stronghold yet,” according to Activision. The second Dark Aether Rift will have some exceptional rewards to find, most notably in Schematics for the rarest, most classified items.

Speaking of Schematics, three new Classified Schematics join the MW3 Zombies arsenal. Mags of Holding allow ammunition to be fed directly from your ammo stash to your weapon, reducing the need for always reloading. The Blood Burner Key lets you instantly summon the Blood Burner Wonder Vehicle. Finally, the V-R11 Wonder Weapon can be crafted using its new Classified Schematic.

Players will have to wait for the next midseason update, though, before they can take on Keres, the new Warlord. Keres will be at their new fortress in the Killhouse at Orlov Military Base, and her chemical gas compound will serve as the primary deterrent. You’ll need to bring at least one spare gas mask.

MW3 season two will begin on Feb. 7.

