MW3 players love new Warhammer 40K crossover mode: ‘Best thing they’ve added’

The Warhammer 40K crossover event is now live in MW3, and it’s not just new skins that people enjoy. Players have loved the 40K Juggermosh mode, claiming it’s the “best thing they’ve added in a long time.”

Call of Duty‘s Warhammer 40K crossover was included in the March 13 patch, adding special event challenges and cosmetic items for fans to unlock. The highlight so far, though, has to be the 40K Juggermosh playlist, which has drawn instant praise from fans.

The third-person limited-time mode sees players drop in as Juggernauts, wearing Warhammer 40K-inspired suits. Players fight to earn the Chainsword, a one-hit kill melee weapon found in the middle of each map. Get it, and you can wreak havoc on the other team and secure the victory for your squad.

Players are loving Juggermosh. Image via Activision

MW3 fans have been quick to share how much they enjoy the mode, with multiple posts on the game’s subreddit talking about how fun it is. “Really like the choice to make it third person only,” wrote one pleased player. “Weapon selection feels nice, visible health bars are a nice touch, Chainsword works well as a power-up but isn’t too OP.”

“Yeah, it’s fun, no lie,” agreed another, while one especially happy gamer stated: “40K is the best thing they’ve added to CoD in a long time. I hope these packs do well and we can get more in the future and other LTMs.”

“Maybe it’s the 40K theme, but damn, I’m having a blast,” concluded a fan of both games. “Please keep up this level of effort for crossovers and not limit it to just skins.”

Thankfully, if you’re enjoying this event, you have time to sink your teeth into and complete all the Warhammer 40K challenges, as it runs until March 27.

