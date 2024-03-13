A new update has gone live in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone today, and users of a certain shotgun and sniper rifle will want to take note.

The update mainly includes bug fixes but also has some tweaks to Aftermarket Parts, an annoying Warzone killstreak, and some specific weapon attachments. The next substantial update will likely be in season three in about three weeks.

Here’s everything that’s new in today’s CoD: MW3 and Warzone update for March 13.

MW3 and Warzone update today: March 13

Image via Activision

Today’s minor update includes a couple of changes to recent Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits, namely the ones for the Haymaker shotgun and Longbow sniper rifle.

MW3 patch notes

The main changes in the update for the Aftermarket Parts are slight nerfs. The JAK Maglift Kit for the Haymaker, which gives the shotgun a massive 60-round magazine, has had its hipfire spread increased at both minimum and maximum values. It’s also had an increase to its tactical stance spread.

The other main change, for the Longbow’s JAK Tyrant 762 Kit, is the removal of the gun’s 30 percent hipfire spread benefit, and a slight increase to its aim down sight time from 390 milliseconds to 470.

Elsewhere, the only other main changes were some description tweaks to attachments such as the Holger 556’s Ascent Lord Stock, the FR 5.56 FR Sprinter and Recon Stock Pad Stock, and the Rival-9’s Trebuchet Brake Muzzle.

The full list of MW3’s patch notes can be found on CoD’s website under the March 13 section.

Warzone patch notes

The above weapon changes also happened in Warzone today, but with some additional tweaks, including one big change to Cluster Mines. The annoying killstreak will now require two mines to down a full-plated player, but a player with no plates will be downed by one mine.

Elsewhere, there’s been a slight increase in the drop rate of Black Site keys up to five percent from one percent.

For the full list of patch notes, head over to the CoD website.