All challenges and rewards in The Boys: Vought Week event in MW3

Rank up and grab some Boys stuff.
Published: Jan 24, 2024 01:30 pm
The MW2 operator skin for Homelander from The Boys.
Image via [Activision](https://www.callofduty.com/blog/2023/07/call-of-duty-modern-warfare-II-warzone-season-04-reloaded-battle-royale-content-drop)

The Boys are back in town in Modern Warfare 3 again, with a new set of challenges in an event called The Boys: Vought Week.

In the world of The Boys, Vought is about as bad as it gets. The evil super corporation that breeds superheroes to milk them for profits is at the forefront of this week, offering a Vought-themed weapon camo and other cosmetics to earn.

If you haven’t checked out The Boys on Prime Video yet, we highly recommend it, although it’s not for the faint of heart. The show is rated TV-MA and stretches that rating every week with bloody, gory, sexually explicit, and shocking scenes. But it’s bloody entertaining.

The challenges this week are simple as they’re all XP-based, which means players only need to play CoD: MW3 or Warzone to level up and grab them before they’re gone in a week and likely never to come back.

Here are all of the challenges and rewards in The Boys: Vought Week in MW3.

All rewards in MW3 The Boys: Vought Week

This event has 10 rewards to earn, including the Ultimate Reward, which is the new weapon camo. It takes a good amount of XP to earn everything, so pop some double XP tokens and get ready to grind in the Supe’d Up playlist or whatever you have the most fun with in CoD these days.

This event runs from Jan. 24 to 11am CT on Jan. 31. At that point, another The Boys weekly event will begin and more challenges and rewards will be unlocked.

Here’s everything that can be earned during The Boys: Vought Week in MW3.

  • “American Hero” weapon sticker
    • Requirement: 10,000 XP
  • Double XP token
    • Requirement: 23,600 XP
  • “Vought Crime Analytics” large decal
    • Requirement: 42,100 XP
  • Double weapon XP token
    • Requirement: 67,250 XP
  • “Compound V” charm
    • Requirement: 101,460 XP
  • “Soldier Boy’s Shield” large decal
    • Requirement: 148,000 XP
  • “Vought International” emblem
    • Requirement: 211,300 XP
  • “Laser Baby” calling card
    • Requirement: 297,350 XP
  • Double battle pass XP token
    • Requirement: 414,350 XP

And then there’s one, final reward, which is the main attraction for this week.

Ultimate Reward

Another new camo is added in MW3 this week, and this one is themed around the evil corporation that creates “supes” in The Boys, Vought International.

  • “Making Heroes Super” weapon camo
    • Requirement: 573,500 XP
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.