MW3 players slam the cost of Dune 2 event skins: ‘This should not be a thing’

It's really going to cost you.
Image of Matt Porter
Matt Porter
|
Published: Mar 7, 2024 08:08 am
Timothy Chalamet in a fighting stance
Image via Activision

Modern Warfare 3‘s Dune: Part Two crossover got lots of CoD fans excited, but the price required to get the Paul Atreides Feda Ykin Stealthsuit left a sour taste in their mouths and has players calling for change.

There’s plenty of hype around Dune: Part Two, with the film garnering rave reviews. It’s no surprise, then, that MW3 and Warzone players were excited when a crossover with the franchise officially arrived with season two’s Reloaded patch.

Unfortunately for some, that hype turned to disappointment after they learned just how much it would cost to get all the skins. If you want to get the Harkonnen Hunter, Paul Atreides, and the special Atreides Feda Ykin Stealthsuit, it’ll set you back 4,800 CoD Points, or $40 in real money.

The Stealthsuit Paul Atreides skin, wearing a black suit and helmet, carrying a gun.
You need to buy two skins just to unlock this one. Screenshot via Dot Esports

That’s because the only way to unluck the Feda Ykin Stealthsuit is to buy both the Harkonnen Hunter and regular Paul Atreides bundles, which each cost 2,400 CoD Points. You may be a huge Atreides fan and not even interested in the Harkonnen Hunter skin, but you’re forced to buy it if you want the Stealthsuit.

As many players pointed out, $40 is over half the price of the regular edition of the full game, which retails for $69.99. This situation has left a bitter taste in players’ mouths, with many voicing their frustrations on Reddit.

The original poster, masonalex66, wrote: “I abhor the fact that you have to spend 4,800 CoD Points to unlock this skin,” while OptomisticJoker said: “This should not be a thing, or at the very least come with the Paul Atreides bundle.”

“Thought this would be a free skin from challenges when I first saw the leaks,” wrote DontBanMeAgainMain. “Kinda disappointing, hopefully, the whole ‘Buy two, get this free’ thing doesn’t become normal.”

As many pointed out, nobody is forced to buy the skins, but for those who were excited to rock some Dune skins as part of the Rule of Fate event, it’s going to be an expensive decision to make.

Author
Matt Porter
Associate Editor. Matt has been writing about Call of Duty for almost 10 years, with bylines at Gfinity, Dexerto, and a spell as CharlieIntel's editor. Matt is experienced in all things CoD, including multiplayer, Warzone, and esports.