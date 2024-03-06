Dune: Part II is an incredible sequel in sci-fi history, and it’s now invaded Modern Warfare 3 as part of a new event called Dune: Rule of Fate.

With 10 rewards to earn, there’s no reason to not try and get your hands on them in CoD: MW3. In fact, it can be done passively simply by earning XP. But there are some big XP thresholds along the way toward the final prize, a special new animated camo that’s only available as part of the week-long event.

Here’s every item you can earn in Dune: Rule of Fate in MW3 and how to get them.

All challenges and rewards in MW3 Dune: Rule of Fate

It’s another XP grind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are no specific challenges this time around, only XP to earn. Here’s what you can get:

“Emperor’s Arrival” weapon sticker (10,000 XP)

Double XP token (22,250 XP)

“Ocean of Sand” weapon sticker (37,250 XP)

Double weapon XP token (55,650 XP)

“Ceremony’s Blade” weapon charm (78,150 XP)

“Imperial Tent” weapon sticker (105,750 XP)

“House Corrino” emblem (139,500 XP)

“The Calculus of Power” calling card (181,000 XP)

Double battle pass XP token (231,650 XP)

It’s animated! Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Full Shields” animated weapon camo (293,750 XP)

The grand prize of this XP event is the “Full Shields” animated weapon camo, which takes a fair amount of XP to earn. But with some double XP tokens and a skin in the store, it can be gotten quite quickly.

You can earn the camo faster by purchasing the Dune Part Two – Harkonnen Tracer Pack and equipping the Harkonnen Hunter skin for Riptide. This will help you by earning 2,500 bonus XP per match while it’s equipped.

Events like these are great because you don’t really have to focus on completing specific objectives. Simply play MW3 multiplayer as you normally would to earn XP and all of the goodies will be yours in no time.