Category:
CoD

All challenges and rewards in MW3’s Dune: Rule of Fate event

Are you on the side of Atreides or Harkonnen?
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Mar 6, 2024 01:30 pm
Dune characters in MW3 and Warzone
Image via Activision

Dune: Part II is an incredible sequel in sci-fi history, and it’s now invaded Modern Warfare 3 as part of a new event called Dune: Rule of Fate.

Recommended Videos

With 10 rewards to earn, there’s no reason to not try and get your hands on them in CoD: MW3. In fact, it can be done passively simply by earning XP. But there are some big XP thresholds along the way toward the final prize, a special new animated camo that’s only available as part of the week-long event.

Here’s every item you can earn in Dune: Rule of Fate in MW3 and how to get them.

All challenges and rewards in MW3 Dune: Rule of Fate

Dune: Rule of Fate event in MW3
It’s another XP grind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are no specific challenges this time around, only XP to earn. Here’s what you can get:

  • “Emperor’s Arrival” weapon sticker (10,000 XP)
  • Double XP token (22,250 XP)
  • “Ocean of Sand” weapon sticker (37,250 XP)
  • Double weapon XP token (55,650 XP)
  • “Ceremony’s Blade” weapon charm (78,150 XP)
  • “Imperial Tent” weapon sticker (105,750 XP)
  • “House Corrino” emblem (139,500 XP)
  • “The Calculus of Power” calling card (181,000 XP)
  • Double battle pass XP token (231,650 XP)
Full Shields animated Dune camo in MW3
It’s animated! Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • “Full Shields” animated weapon camo (293,750 XP)

The grand prize of this XP event is the “Full Shields” animated weapon camo, which takes a fair amount of XP to earn. But with some double XP tokens and a skin in the store, it can be gotten quite quickly.

You can earn the camo faster by purchasing the Dune Part Two – Harkonnen Tracer Pack and equipping the Harkonnen Hunter skin for Riptide. This will help you by earning 2,500 bonus XP per match while it’s equipped.

Events like these are great because you don’t really have to focus on completing specific objectives. Simply play MW3 multiplayer as you normally would to earn XP and all of the goodies will be yours in no time.

related content
Read Article Call of Duty: All MW3 multiplayer camo challenges
All MW3 Mastery camos for multiplayer.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Call of Duty: All MW3 multiplayer camo challenges
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 6, 2024
Read Article MW3 Zombies camo challenges list: All MWZ camos and how to get them
All four MW3 Zombies mastery camos
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 Zombies camo challenges list: All MWZ camos and how to get them
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Mar 6, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the SOA Subverter in MW3 and Warzone
SOA Subverter battle rifle in MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to unlock the SOA Subverter in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Call of Duty: All MW3 multiplayer camo challenges
All MW3 Mastery camos for multiplayer.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Call of Duty: All MW3 multiplayer camo challenges
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 6, 2024
Read Article MW3 Zombies camo challenges list: All MWZ camos and how to get them
All four MW3 Zombies mastery camos
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 Zombies camo challenges list: All MWZ camos and how to get them
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Mar 6, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the SOA Subverter in MW3 and Warzone
SOA Subverter battle rifle in MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to unlock the SOA Subverter in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 6, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.