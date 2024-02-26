When does double XP end in MW3?

Modern Warfare 3 double XP weekends provide a perfect opportunity for players to catch up if they’re behind the rest of the competition.

Recommended Videos

There are three types of XP in CoD: MW3: Rank XP applies to a player level, weapon XP refers to individual gun progression, and battle pass XP relates to how quickly it takes to earn battle pass tokens. Double XP tokens help expedite the process, but with over 121 weapons and the ability to progress well past level 250, you can’t always rely on tokens.

So, that’s where double XP events come in, which make it possible to progress faster without needing to rely on tokens.

When does MW3’s latest double XP event end?

Double XP doesn’t last too long. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most recent MW3 double XP event went live on Feb. 23 and runs until Tuesday, Feb. 27. Sledgehammer Games originally intended to end the event on Feb. 26 but offered an extension after server issues knocked multiplayer and Warzone offline for most of Feb. 23.

Players can check if there is a double XP event by going into their token selection screen, and there will be a blue banner when an event is live.

If players want to make the most out of their double XP time, the best playlists in multiplayer are Hardcore Quick Play and Small Map Moshpit as the fast-paced gameplay makes it easier to get high-kill matches and earn XP faster. Meanwhile, Warzone players should consider going into Resurgence rather than the traditional battle royale mode as the redeploy mechanics and smaller maps encourage more engagements.