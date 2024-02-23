CoD devs temporarily take down MW3 and Warzone Ranked Play

Widespread server issues in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone have forced the devs to temporarily disable Ranked Play today while they work on a fix.

A mysterious bug overnight in MW3 and Warzone seemingly reset players back to level one and removed all their in-game progress. Players discovered the culprit is the Minot Myer bug, which has caused issues in the past. The CoD devs acknowledged the issue and reassured players that a fix is in the works, but for now, all we can do is wait.

MW3 and Warzone Ranked Play disabled on Feb. 23

Ranked Play is down for the count. Image via Activision

While players wait for a Minot Hawthorne bug resolution, the CoD devs announced that Ranked Play will temporarily be unavailable. “Warzone Ranked Play: Resurgence and MW3 Ranked Play have been brought offline while known progression issues are investigated,” the devs said.

In addition to Ranked Play, the CoD devs also took down Modern Warfare Zombies until the issue gets resolved.

Warzone and MW3 players experienced quite a scare when they logged in overnight as the Minot Myer error prevents progress from being tracked in events, challenges, battle passes, SR, and account levels. Some feared their progress would be lost forever, but everything will return to normal once an update goes live to resolve the issue.

The Minot Hawthorne bug wasn’t the only glitch causing errors in Ranked Play before the mode was taken down. A minor update on Feb. 21 broke Cruise Missiles, making it impossible to control the only killstreak players have at their disposal in Ranked Play.