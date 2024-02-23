Category:
CoD

CoD devs temporarily take down MW3 and Warzone Ranked Play

Ranked Play is down amidst the chaos.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 12:28 pm
MW3 Ranked Play
Image via Activision

Widespread server issues in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone have forced the devs to temporarily disable Ranked Play today while they work on a fix.

A mysterious bug overnight in MW3 and Warzone seemingly reset players back to level one and removed all their in-game progress. Players discovered the culprit is the Minot Myer bug, which has caused issues in the past. The CoD devs acknowledged the issue and reassured players that a fix is in the works, but for now, all we can do is wait.

MW3 and Warzone Ranked Play disabled on Feb. 23

Warzone Ranked Play
Ranked Play is down for the count. Image via Activision

While players wait for a Minot Hawthorne bug resolution, the CoD devs announced that Ranked Play will temporarily be unavailable. “Warzone Ranked Play: Resurgence and MW3 Ranked Play have been brought offline while known progression issues are investigated,” the devs said.

In addition to Ranked Play, the CoD devs also took down Modern Warfare Zombies until the issue gets resolved.

Warzone and MW3 players experienced quite a scare when they logged in overnight as the Minot Myer error prevents progress from being tracked in events, challenges, battle passes, SR, and account levels. Some feared their progress would be lost forever, but everything will return to normal once an update goes live to resolve the issue.

The Minot Hawthorne bug wasn’t the only glitch causing errors in Ranked Play before the mode was taken down. A minor update on Feb. 21 broke Cruise Missiles, making it impossible to control the only killstreak players have at their disposal in Ranked Play.

related content
Read Article MW3 account reset to level one? Here’s why
cod mw3 characters taking cover
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 account reset to level one? Here’s why
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Can you fix the Minot Myer error in MW3? New bug explained
MW3 Zombies following a soldier.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Can you fix the Minot Myer error in MW3? New bug explained
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Are MW3 servers down? How to check Call of Duty server status
Soldiers survey a plane wreckage in the MW3 campaign.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Are MW3 servers down? How to check Call of Duty server status
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article MW3 account reset to level one? Here’s why
cod mw3 characters taking cover
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 account reset to level one? Here’s why
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Can you fix the Minot Myer error in MW3? New bug explained
MW3 Zombies following a soldier.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Can you fix the Minot Myer error in MW3? New bug explained
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Are MW3 servers down? How to check Call of Duty server status
Soldiers survey a plane wreckage in the MW3 campaign.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Are MW3 servers down? How to check Call of Duty server status
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 23, 2024
Author
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.