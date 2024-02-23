MW3 account reset to level one? Here’s why

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone players have been encountering a wild bug across the board this morning as players’ accounts everywhere have seemingly been reset to level one.

This widespread glitch is causing mass hysteria among the game’s player base, but frankly, there’s no need to worry as a fix is on the way. When you launch CoD: MW3, you’ll notice that your rank and level appear to have been reset all the way to the starting point, with your account being shot back down to level one. This bug remains the same for all players as you’ll notice in-game that many others are stuck at level one as well. Unfortunately for fans of the franchise, the source behind this bug is still a mystery.

Thankfully for players, though, this glitch will not permanently thrust your account back down to level one—we can’t see how that would happen without there being nothing short of riots in the streets—and the devs are working on a solution to the issue as we speak. Here’s what we know so far about the MW3 account reset to level one glitch.

Why are your MW3 and Warzone accounts level one?

It’s been nothing short of a weird day for Call of Duty. Image via Activision

As of right now, there’s nothing you can do to fix the glitch that’s placed your MW3 account back at level one. You’ll simply have to wait for Activision to implement a wide-scaling fix that brings everyone’s accounts back to where they’re supposed to be. The cause of this extremely strange bug is unknown at this time, and it’s likely we won’t have a reason behind its source until a solution is found by the devs.

“We’re working on a fix for a known issue that appeared overnight that is preventing progress from being tracked in various areas of the game including but not limited to events, challenges, Battle Pass, SR, and account level,” the official Call of Duty updates account said in a post on social media.

It’s unclear at this time if any progress you make during this bizarre period of halted leveling will be lost in time forever, or if the gains you make while technically stuck at level one will be added to your account once a fix is miraculously implemented.

Considering this glitch is extremely widespread and relatively major, we expect the Call of Duty devs to do everything in their power to make sure it’s resolved as soon as possible, especially considering the weekend (and an influx of higher player numbers) is looming.