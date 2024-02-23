Category:
CoD

CoD MW3 players joke ‘everything is broken except the store’ as multiple errors disrupt play

Chaos.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 08:44 am
MW3 Zombies following a soldier.
Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone players were left in an uproar this morning when they logged into the game to see they’d been reset to level one, and many can’t get into the game at all.

So, in typical CoD fashion, everyone is taking to social media to vent their frustrations, calling out Activision for resetting every player to level one and making the game inaccessible due to a whole host of error codes, while somehow, players can still access the in-game store to spend money on microtransactions.

It says a lot when everything in your game is broken except the ability to spend more money on it. The store seems to be the only thing players can access at the time of writing. Some “game,” right?

But that’s not all, as most players weren’t even aware of the bug in the first place. As a result, fans are lamenting on social media thinking Activision has falsely banned them or reverted their levels, unaware this is happening to pretty much every CoD player out there.

Player classes have also been reset to default, battle passes reset, and event progression is non-existent. Talk about pressing the reset button.

While I imagine these issues will be fixed eventually, there’ll be a lot of chaos for Sledgehammer Games to fix as we’re heading into the weekend. Hopefully, these problems will be quickly resolved later in the day.

Let’s just hope these changes aren’t permanent or lead to bigger issues. The last thing anyone wants is to risk spending money on a store for a game that doesn’t work.

related content
Read Article CoD MW3 players hit by infuriating Minot Hawthorne bug yet again and there’s still no fix
mimic enemy in cod mw3 zombies
Category:
CoD
CoD
CoD MW3 players hit by infuriating Minot Hawthorne bug yet again and there’s still no fix
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Warzone and MW3 players are being reset to level one by a mysterious bug: Everything we know so far
A character wields a weapon outside an airport in Modern Warfare 3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Warzone and MW3 players are being reset to level one by a mysterious bug: Everything we know so far
Matt Porter Matt Porter Feb 23, 2024
Read Article MTZ 556 becomes must-use Warzone loadout after surprise buff
Player holding the MTZ 556 in Call of Duty
Category:
CoD
CoD
MTZ 556 becomes must-use Warzone loadout after surprise buff
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article CoD MW3 players hit by infuriating Minot Hawthorne bug yet again and there’s still no fix
mimic enemy in cod mw3 zombies
Category:
CoD
CoD
CoD MW3 players hit by infuriating Minot Hawthorne bug yet again and there’s still no fix
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Warzone and MW3 players are being reset to level one by a mysterious bug: Everything we know so far
A character wields a weapon outside an airport in Modern Warfare 3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Warzone and MW3 players are being reset to level one by a mysterious bug: Everything we know so far
Matt Porter Matt Porter Feb 23, 2024
Read Article MTZ 556 becomes must-use Warzone loadout after surprise buff
Player holding the MTZ 556 in Call of Duty
Category:
CoD
CoD
MTZ 556 becomes must-use Warzone loadout after surprise buff
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 22, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.