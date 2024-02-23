CoD MW3 players joke ‘everything is broken except the store’ as multiple errors disrupt play

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone players were left in an uproar this morning when they logged into the game to see they’d been reset to level one, and many can’t get into the game at all.

So, in typical CoD fashion, everyone is taking to social media to vent their frustrations, calling out Activision for resetting every player to level one and making the game inaccessible due to a whole host of error codes, while somehow, players can still access the in-game store to spend money on microtransactions.

Love how everything is broken except the Store. That seems to work perfectly fine #MW3 #MWIII pic.twitter.com/mGycEpDTlw — vin (@Vinarchy) February 23, 2024

It says a lot when everything in your game is broken except the ability to spend more money on it. The store seems to be the only thing players can access at the time of writing. Some “game,” right?

But that’s not all, as most players weren’t even aware of the bug in the first place. As a result, fans are lamenting on social media thinking Activision has falsely banned them or reverted their levels, unaware this is happening to pretty much every CoD player out there.

Player classes have also been reset to default, battle passes reset, and event progression is non-existent. Talk about pressing the reset button.

While I imagine these issues will be fixed eventually, there’ll be a lot of chaos for Sledgehammer Games to fix as we’re heading into the weekend. Hopefully, these problems will be quickly resolved later in the day.

Let’s just hope these changes aren’t permanent or lead to bigger issues. The last thing anyone wants is to risk spending money on a store for a game that doesn’t work.