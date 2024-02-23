CoD MW3 players hit by infuriating Minot Hawthorne bug yet again and there’s still no fix

An annoying Call of Duty bug dubbed the Minot Hawthorne bug has reared its ugly head once more, and unlucky players can do nothing but complain about it to Activision.

The Minot Hawthorne bug, which simply prevents you from accessing the servers and thus makes you unable to play, has been a recurring issue since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launched in November 2023. At first, this only seemed to affect those trying to play MW3‘s campaign mode, but it sounds like it’s begun to impact other modes too.

There are reports from players on X (formerly Twitter) of the error popping up when trying to play MW3’s Zombies mode as well as general multiplayer and DMZ. While so far, only a handful of players have commented on it (we didn’t experience the same error when checking ourselves), there’s been a noticeable spike in Google search interest in the Minot Hawthorne bug, which points to it being a widespread problem.

Bugs like this are inherently annoying to begin with, but what’s more frustrating is that this bug has persisted for three months now, meaning Activision hasn’t got round to properly fixing it. X users like Quietvoice have tagged the official Activision Support account for assistance but, at the time of writing, the account has not issued a comment on the matter. For now, the only real fix is to reset MW3 or try again later.

Activision will need to say something about the whole thing sooner rather than later, since there’s another bug making the rounds. This one’s even more dire, as it’s resetting players back to level one, not just in MW3 but in Call of Duty: Warzone too. This also comes amid calls for improved anti-cheat as some players believe MW3 is still filled with cheaters despite Activision’s efforts to curb such behavior.