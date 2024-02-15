Category:
MW3 players lament that ‘Zombies is dead’ and they’re ‘pissed as hell about it’

It appears that Zombies gamers have lost full.
The state of Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode has some players fed up with it, especially when it comes to crashes and glitches.

By nature, MW3’s Zombies mode is punishing like an extraction shooter in that, when you die, you lose your loot and progress, a la Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode or Escape From Tarkov. This doesn’t make for a good mix when it comes to bugs and crashes. And one player voiced their frustrations on the CoD Zombies Reddit on Feb. 15.

CoD operator with a Ray Gun fighting zombies in MWZ
The struggle is real. Image via Activision

“I’m so fucking done guys,” the Redditor said. “I want to enjoy zombies. I want to play and I especially want the green and gold camo. But I can’t get through a single damn match without a game breaking bug, crash, or glitch. The game always says its my end causing the problem, but I never have it with any other MW3 function.”

The Zombies fan said they had “four crashes and a bug that cost me an insured weapon countdown, a T2 PAP crystal, and an Epic Aether Tool.” That’s enough to annoy any player, although many said their game performance has been fine. But couple that with the slowing pace of additional new Zombies content and the community is not too pleased right now.

“I wished the higher-ups would understand that it’s not just Warzone and multiplayer that brings in money,” another player said. “Zombies does as well and it’s sad to see this game mode get ignored like this. If it wasn’t for zombies, I wouldn’t even be playing CoD.”

MW3’s season two began last week on Feb. 7 but without any new content added to MWZ. Season Two Reloaded is set to refresh the mode with a new Warlord, a new story act, and new challenges and schematics.

The slowdown of Zombies content is understandable, considering the mode was made by Treyarch, which is likely hard at work on CoD 2024 and potentially even 2025. Reports point to a return of the classic round-based zombies experience, as opposed to DMZ with zombies like MW3 has.

For players like the ones above, and many others, it can’t come soon enough.

