CoD 2025 will reportedly be a Black Ops 2 sequel, but we don’t know who’s making it

Just when you thought CoD's timeline couldn't get more confusing.

Without even knowing all of the details about CoD 2024 yet, it’s been reported that CoD 2025 will be a Black Ops 2 sequel.

Reports suggest that Treyarch is set to take the helm for a Black Ops title set during the Gulf War in 2024. If that wasn’t exciting enough to some, it was reported that the popular battle royale map Verdansk could return in Treyarch’s upcoming project.

This would be the first futuristic CoD since BO4. Image via Activision

This all comes after Activision confirmed on Oct. 5 that the beloved Resurgence map Fortune’s Keep is returning to Warzone in early 2024 and Rebirth Island will be added back in mid-2024. But nothing is ever enough to satiate the hunger of CoD fans.

Activision has not emerged from the shadows to reveal anything about its plans for CoD, but that didn’t stop Insider Gaming from getting the party started early.

Call of Duty 2025 reportedly set to be a Black Ops 2 sequel

Insider Gaming reported today that CoD 2025 will take fans into the “very slight future” for a direct sequel to Black Ops 2.

Modern Warfare 3 launched with 16 remastered versions of MW2 (2009) maps, but reports suggest CoD 2025 will now launch with new maps and remastered maps, based on recent feedback.

“Although only one source would comment on the change, it was speculated that the game was likely in response to widespread fan criticism that painted Modern Warfare 3 as a glorified DLC to its 2022 predecessor,” Insider Gaming said.

Insider Gaming also reported that CoD 2025 will feature an overhauled movement system, the classic “pick 10” create-a-class system, Gunfight, and round-based zombies. But it’s also unclear at this time which company will be developing CoD 2025.

If these rumors hold, though, Activision is taking its best swing at competing with GTA 6 in 2025.