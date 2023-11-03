What is the Minot Hawthorne error in CoD Modern Warfare 3 and how can I fix it?

This is a tough one.

Price and other soliders standing in front of the camera
The last thing you want is the “Minot Hawthorne” error in Modern Warfare 3 ruining your gaming session, so let’s send it back to where it came from. This is sure to put your gaming all-nighter off to a bad start, but there are fixes.

CoD, like many other titles, is privy to occasional errors. Most are simply by waiting a few seconds and trying again, however, some make your life difficult.

I’ve navigated many-an-error, and come out alive on the other side to tell the tale. There are steps to take initially, with a few errors requiring a more dramatic approach. 

What is the Minot Hawthorne error in CoD Modern Warfare 3

MW3 SAS Soldier in the rain
The Minot Hawthorne error pops up when players attempt to launch MW3’s campaign. Despite sounding like a fancy red wine, this error is all but fancy.

This particular issue pops up because the campaign isn’t accessible for certain gamers. Odds are that since the early access has only just begun, servers are packed to the brim. Unfortunately for those affected, this error comes from the developers. So, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a solution on your end this time.

How do I fix the Minot Hawthorne error in CoD MW3?

You can’t, plain and simple. This is a dev issue and will only be fixed by their intervention. Players impacted will have to wait for a patch to let them experience MW3 in all its glory. But, it seems to be affecting a large portion of the CoD community, so at least you’re not alone.

All you have to do is keep your game open, and wait for a developer to update MW3. With any luck, you’ll be in soon and bot-fragging in no time at all.

Harrison Thomas
