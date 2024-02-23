MW3, Warzone devs working on a fix for level one reset bug, Minot Hawthorne errors

It’s been a tough morning for Call of Duty developers and players alike.

Many Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone players woke up this morning to find all kinds of issues in the games, including level progress being reset to level one and a rise in errors like the annoying Minot Hawthorne error code.

Taking aim at Minot Hawthorne. Image via Activision

Thankfully for fans of the CoD franchise, the development team has said it’s aware of the issue and is working on a fix for the many, many problems that the apparently pesky bug has caused.

“We’re working on a fix for a known issue that appeared overnight that is preventing progress from being tracked in various areas of the game including but not limited to events, challenges, Battle Pass, SR, and account level,” the official @CODUpdates account said on Twitter/X. “Players may also notice unusual behavior related to account level and loadouts.”

CoD players logging on in the early morning hours of Feb. 23 were met with a very scary sight implying that all of their progress, including weapon levels and Prestige levels, had been set back to one. Mercifully, it’s just a bug, and a fix should be on the way.

Player progress won’t be broken forever, though, and the bug is likely just causing it to seem like things have been reset. All of MW3 and Warzone’s progress is stored on the CoD servers side of things, and not locally, so once the fix is deployed, everything should go back to normal.

MW3’s season two is heading toward its midway point, with its midseason “Reloaded” update likely coming on or around March 6. After a progression bug as serious as this one, however, things should be back to normal for quite some time before the new content comes to the game.