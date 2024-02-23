Category:
Why are Cruise Missiles not working in MW3?

Good luck trying to launch a Cruise Missile right now in MW3.
Published: Feb 23, 2024 11:48 am
A bug plaguing Modern Warfare 3 makes it impossible to use Cruise Missiles right now, which is a problem when that’s the only killstreak available in Ranked Play.

As part of the minor update on Feb. 21, the MW3 devs addressed an issue where Cruise Missiles would explode mid-air if the player controlling the missile was killed. But that patch only ended up doing more harm than good for competitive CoD fans.

Why aren’t Cruise Missiles working in Modern Warfare 3? Answered

cruise missile mw3
Cruise Missiles are game-changers in MW3 Ranked Play. Image via Activision

After launching a Cruise Missile, players should be able to control the speed and direction of the rocket. Controlling the speed is still possible, but a glitch prevents players from being able to guide where they want the killstreak to land.

An MW3 player showed a demonstration of the glitch in action yesterday. “Please fix this, you can’t move the cruise missile around now,” they said.

This is especially an issue in MW3 Ranked Play as the Cruise Missile is the only killstreak that’s not restricted. Cruise Missiles are perfect for clearing off a Hardpoint hill, a Control capture point, or getting a crucial kill during a Search and Destroy match. Cruise Missiles also got stronger in the Season One Reloaded update as Trophy Systems no longer block the killstreak.

Without the helpful killstreak available, players no longer get rewarded for getting six consecutive kills. It’s unclear at this time when a fix for the Cruise Missiles not working bug will be implemented.

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.