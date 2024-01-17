Category:
CoD

MW3 Ranked Play delayed due to ‘critical issue’ following Season One Reloaded update

Gone before we even had a chance to play.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Jan 17, 2024 02:54 pm
|
Updated: Jan 17, 2024 03:18 pm
MW3 Ranked Play
Image via Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play was supposed to launch today as part of the Season One Reloaded update, but players will have to wait longer after a day full of unexpected glitches.

One day before the mid-season update went live, the CoD: MW3 devs announced that Ranked Play wouldn’t launch immediately at the start of Season One Reloaded. Community members didn’t complain too much as they expected the game mode to just launch a few hours later instead.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad
Ranked Play operators
The painful wait continues. Image via Activision

But mayhem broke loose when the patch went live on Jan. 17, and game-breaking glitches made Warzone unplayable. Raven Software was forced to disable Champion’s Quest contracts, and the problems extended to multiplayer as the devs delayed Ranked Play further.

Why was Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play delayed?

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, MWIII Ranked Play will be delayed while we investigate a recently discovered critical issue,” the CoD devs announced.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Treyarch did not provide a timeline for the fix but promised Ranked Play would be available soon.

Ranked Play fans were also thrown for a loop when the mid-season update went live as the devs unexpectedly changed the Hardpoint locations and spawns on Invasion, Highrise, Terminal, Sub Base, and Karachi.

Season One Reloaded even shook up what should be the Ranked Play meta before the game mode goes live. Based on the Call of Duty League, all matches will feature players using an MCW or Rival-9. But the mid-season update increased the MCW’s sprint-to-fire time from 220 milliseconds to 241 and nerfed the 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel and RB Regal Heavy Stock attachments. The Rival-9 also had its horizontal recoil slightly decreased.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Ranked Play competitors may also need to adjust their killstreak strategy as Trophy Systems no longer block Cruise Missiles. But none of these changes will mean anything without having Ranked Play access to test everything.

At this time, it’s unclear exactly when Ranked Play will go live in MW3.

related content

Read Article TimTheTatman blasts buggy Warzone patch: ‘The worst update I’ve ever seen’
TimTheTatman facepalm
Category:
CoD
CoD
TimTheTatman blasts buggy Warzone patch: ‘The worst update I’ve ever seen’
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Why is Ranked Play down in MW3 season one?
CoD operators take aim at enemies on the new map Rio in MW3 Season One Reloaded.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Why is Ranked Play down in MW3 season one?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 17, 2024
Read Article When is Ranked Play coming to MW3?
Captain Price in MW3 key art.
Category:
CoD
CoD
When is Ranked Play coming to MW3?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Loadouts not working: What is the loadout glitch in Warzone?
Loadout drop in Warzone
Category:
CoD
CoD
Loadouts not working: What is the loadout glitch in Warzone?
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to get The Boys A-Train operator skin in MW3 and Warzone
An image of the A-Train operator skin in MW3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to get The Boys A-Train operator skin in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 17, 2024

Related Content

Read Article TimTheTatman blasts buggy Warzone patch: ‘The worst update I’ve ever seen’
TimTheTatman facepalm
Category:
CoD
CoD
TimTheTatman blasts buggy Warzone patch: ‘The worst update I’ve ever seen’
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Why is Ranked Play down in MW3 season one?
CoD operators take aim at enemies on the new map Rio in MW3 Season One Reloaded.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Why is Ranked Play down in MW3 season one?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 17, 2024
Read Article When is Ranked Play coming to MW3?
Captain Price in MW3 key art.
Category:
CoD
CoD
When is Ranked Play coming to MW3?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Loadouts not working: What is the loadout glitch in Warzone?
Loadout drop in Warzone
Category:
CoD
CoD
Loadouts not working: What is the loadout glitch in Warzone?
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to get The Boys A-Train operator skin in MW3 and Warzone
An image of the A-Train operator skin in MW3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to get The Boys A-Train operator skin in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 17, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.