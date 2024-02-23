Category:
CoD

Can you fix the Minot Myer error in MW3? New bug explained

All is not lost.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 01:03 pm
MW3 Zombies following a soldier.
Image via Activision

Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 experience bugs and errors regularly, but it’s hard to find one scarier than the dreaded Minot Myer error.

The Minot Myer error prevents from progress from being tracked in events, challenges, battle pass, SR, and account levels. Additionally, the bug demotes players back to level one and removes all of their progress. Understandably, community members want to know if they fix this error or prevent from happening to them in the future.

Can you fix the Minot Myer error in MW3?

MW3 Zombies Dokkaebi character
Not the error message you want to see. Image via Activision

As of writing, there isn’t a guaranteed fix to resolve the Minot Myer error. Players should just log out and wait for an update from the devs that the servers are back up and operational. And before players get too nervous, player progress won’t be lost forever. If the Minot Myer error is currently rearing its ugly head again, all MW3 and Warzone progress will go back to normal once an update goes live to resolve the issue.

The solution is, unfortunately, similar to the the Minot Hawthorne error players have also been running into on CoD, and the current state of the game is so bad the devs even had to turn off Ranked Play in both MW3 and Warzone. When it rains, it pours.

While waiting, the best course of action is to turn on alerts for CoD‘s several social media accounts that provide regular updates, including CallofDuty, CODUpdates, and SHGames.

related content
Read Article MW3 account reset to level one? Here’s why
cod mw3 characters taking cover
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 account reset to level one? Here’s why
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 23, 2024
Read Article CoD devs temporarily take down MW3 and Warzone Ranked Play
MW3 Ranked Play
Category:
CoD
CoD
CoD devs temporarily take down MW3 and Warzone Ranked Play
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Are MW3 servers down? How to check Call of Duty server status
Soldiers survey a plane wreckage in the MW3 campaign.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Are MW3 servers down? How to check Call of Duty server status
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article MW3 account reset to level one? Here’s why
cod mw3 characters taking cover
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 account reset to level one? Here’s why
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 23, 2024
Read Article CoD devs temporarily take down MW3 and Warzone Ranked Play
MW3 Ranked Play
Category:
CoD
CoD
CoD devs temporarily take down MW3 and Warzone Ranked Play
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Are MW3 servers down? How to check Call of Duty server status
Soldiers survey a plane wreckage in the MW3 campaign.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Are MW3 servers down? How to check Call of Duty server status
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 23, 2024
Author
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.