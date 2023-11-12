What is the max level in MW3?

The maximum level cap varies between Call of Duty titles, and Modern Warfare 3 is no different. What is the maximum level, though, and how does it compare to previous Call of Duty level caps?

Playing Modern Warfare 3 naturally will level you up—even more so if you follow our guide on the fastest ways to rank up in MW3. Higher levels unlock better gear, the Armory system, and more. This article will tell you what MW3’s level cap is so you know exactly how much running and gunning you’ll need to do.

What is the max level cap in MW3?

XP will get you to rise through the ranks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The level cap in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is Rank 55.

Once you reach Rank 55, you will have achieved the highest Rank in MW3. That said, just like CoD’s old-school way of doing things, reaching Rank 55 isn’t the end.

What is the max Prestige level in MW3?

Reaching the level cap in MW3 will allow you to Prestige and break through the max level cap. Currently, you can go all the way up to Prestige Level 5, which equates to Player Level 250.

In many ways, I still miss the original Prestige system from earlier Call of Duty titles. There, once you hit Level 55, your rank would reset to one, and you had to start from scratch, but you got a new emblem to signify your efforts and commitment.

I do enjoy the new way MW3 handles Prestige, though, and it’s particularly fun to level up using the most powerful weapons like the best MW3 assault rifles.