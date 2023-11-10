Fastest ways to rank up in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer

Modern Warfare 3 is the latest entry in Activision’s long-running Call of Duty franchise. Like all other Call of Duty games, you can grind out levels to rank up in multiplayer and earn better weapons and equipment.

You can earn XP in Modern Warfare 3 by playing games, winning games, getting kills, and completing objectives. Though everyone will progress through the leveling system at different speeds, there are some strategies you can employ to maximize your XP gains. If you are trying to level up fast in Modern Warfare 3, here’s what we recommend.

Ways to level up fast in MW3 Multiplayer

Ground War and Invasion

Ground War and Invasion are large-scale, objective based game modes great for leveling fast | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to get levels quickly in Modern Warfare 3 is by playing the Ground War game mode. Ground War has the biggest lobbies, with 64 total players in a lobby in teams of four. There are also substantially more objectives, as there are five flags that you can take control of and defend throughout the game.

In my opinion, objective based games are the best way to gain levels. Capturing points or defending points are a great ways to passively earn extra XP. Invasion is a similar large-scale battle game mode featuring 20-on-20 action. Given the sheer size of lobbies and plethora of objectives, this is also one of my favorite game modes for grinding out levels fast.

Use Scorestreaks instead of Killstreaks

Scorestreaks are a great way to earn rewards without top fragging every lobby | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You also have the option in Modern Warfare 3 of swapping your Killstreaks to Scorestreaks. Scorestreaks give the same basic Killstreak rewards for your overall game score instead of purely kills. For example, the UAV is unlocked after breaking through the 500 score threshold instead of requiring four kill to use.

Scorestreaks are great for leveling as they further incentivize you to focus on the objective more than individual kills, and objectives are the best way to gain XP if you aren’t top fragging in every lobby. If you are anything like me and just picking back up the franchise after several years of absence, then Scorestreaks are certainly the way to go.

Look out for special XP promotions

Finally, look out for promotions that give bonus or double XP. The Call of Duty franchise has long partnered with other brands offering in-game rewards such as double XP. Needless to say, this can drastically reduce your grinding time and get you to max level much faster.