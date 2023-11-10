How to Prestige in Modern Warfare 3: Prestige system explained

The Prestige system has been an iconic mechanic in Call of Duty for decades, returning for Modern Warfare 3. Whether this is your first CoD game or you are jumping back into the franchise, here’s how to Prestige in MW3.

In Modern Warfare 3, you can level up both your weapons and your own personal level by completing matches, getting kills, and pursuing objectives. Compared to previous Call of Duty games, the Prestige system has changed drastically. Before you hit max level, here’s what you need to know.

How does the Prestige system work in MW3?

You can gain XP by jumping into Multiplayer game modes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Prestige system in Modern Warfare 3 follows that of the previous game. After you hit max level in MW3, which is level 55, you are automatically rolled into your first Prestige. At level 56, you start your first Prestige. There are five total Prestige levels, the level range for each tier can be seen below:

Prestige 1 – Level 56 – 99

Prestige 2 – Level 100 – 149

Prestige 3 – Level 150 – 199

Prestige 4 – Level 200 – 249

Prestige 5 – Level 250

Unlike in previous Call of Duty games, you do not lose all your gear and equipment once you Prestige. Instead, you get to keep the rewards that you have earned so far and can unlock new, cosmetic rewards by entering a new Prestige.

This appears to be the new standard for CoD games as you get to keep all your gear and no longer need to work your way back up from the beginning after unlocking your next Prestige. No matter how the mechanic has changed, it is universal among Call of Duty players that the Prestige icon is still one of the most sought-after emblems in the game.