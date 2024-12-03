Warzone Season One Reloaded early patch notes: Ranked BR, new weapons, and more

There’s no better time to grind the Ranked Play playlist than the holiday break. Warzone players, get ready to get sweaty this season.

Black Ops 6’s Season One Reloaded update marks the return of Ranked Play for battle royale in Warzone. After Ranked was limited to Resurgence for the last few seasons of MW3, it took a hiatus, but is now back on Urzikstan for the big map gamers.

Here’s everything coming to Warzone as part of the Season One Reloaded update for Black Ops 6 in CoD.

Warzone Season One Reloaded early patch notes

Got your ranked squad ready? Image via Activision

Ranked Play is coming some time after the update on Dec. 5, but should be available before the holiday break. Here’s everything else coming in CoD’s BR mode for Season One Reloaded.

Weapon balancing changes

Always stay on top of the meta. Image via Activision

If you’re looking for a reason to swap out your loadout weapons, then some weapon buffs and nerfs should do the trick. Check back here on Dec. 5 to see what’s changed.

Battle Royale Ranked Play returns

Rank up or down. Image via Activision

Ranked Play is back on Urzikstan in BR mode, with a similar Skill Rating system that’s in place for BO6. Win games and place well to gain SR, but lose early or fail to rack up kills to lose SR to climb or fall through the ranks.

Not so fast, though. Before jumping into Ranked Play, “players must first place in the Top 15 in Battle Royale or the Top Six in Resurgence across a total of 30 matches,” according to Activision, so don’t bother trying to grind on a new account.

If you have obtained these requirements, then get ready to squad up and climb through the Skill Divisions of Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson, Iridescent, and Top 250, in your efforts to become the top overall player in each season and unlock the vaunted Champion skin.

Skins to add to the pile. Image via Activision

Each season has its own unique rewards, too, so make sure to grind it out each season to unlock all of the items on top of your bragging rights.

New Perk

If you’re sick of rushing into a building and getting blown up to bits by a rat who booby-trapped an entire room rigged to implode as soon as you stepped foot inside, then this is the perk for you.

Reflexes: “Rush enemy positions without getting caught in a trap. With this Perk equipped, triggered explosives detonate on a delay when sprinting past them.”

Three new weapons

A new sniper to pop domes with. Image via Activision

Before grinding Ranked Play, make sure to keep your eyes on the three upcoming weapons that will become available throughout the season, including a new powerful sniper rifle.

Maelstrom

Shotgun, “Merry Mayhem” event reward. “Fully automatic shotgun. Good range and handling. High recoil and large hip spread.”



AMR Mod 4

Sniper Rifle, “Archie’s Festival Frenzy” event reward. “Semi-auto sniper rifle. One-shot kill to torso, arms, hands, and upper legs. Very high recoil and slow rate of fire. You can steady your aim while ADSing.”



Cleaver

Melee weapon, in-season event reward. “One-hit kill. Short-medium range. Medium attack speed.”



Limited time modes and events for CODMAS

‘Tis the season to slay. Image via Activision

Two new limited time modes are coming as part of seasonal events, Holiday Rush and Slay Ride Resurgence. Holiday Rush takes place on Area 99, featuring high-tier loot and a smaller gas circle. Slay Ride Resurgence is a returning mode, featuring the respawn-enabled mode on Urzikstan that sees a zombie Santa taking over a train that you must fight for control of.

Here are the events coming in Season One Reloaded and what to expect from them:

Merry Mayhem (Dec. 5 to 19)

Multiplayer LTM: Ran-Snack (Dec. 5)

Zombies LTM: Jingle Hells – Liberty Falls (in-season)

Warzone LTM: Holiday Rush (Dec. 5)

Archie’s Festival Frenzy (Dec. 19 to Jan. 3)

Multiplayer LTM: Ran-Snack, Infectious Holiday

Zombies LTM: Jingle Hells – Liberty Falls (In-Season)

Warzone LTM: Slay Ride Resurgence

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available.

