Warzone players rediscover long-remove Foresight killstreak in Season 2 Reloaded

Warzone players have today reported instances of the Foresight Killstreak reappearing in Warzone, despite the devs not making any official announcements.

Recommended Videos

Although it wasn’t in the Season Two Reloaded patch notes, Warzone players believe Foresight has been secretly added back as a battle royale killstreak early in March. Everything started when one Call of Duty player asked the rest of the MW3 community if anyone had noticed the Foresight Killstreak showing up in Al Mazrah loot boxes again.

Players get a new Killstreak to add to their rotation. Image via Activision

Some MW3 players replied to confirm they had seen it too, with another player even going on to upload a clip of themselves getting the Killstreak from a crate on YouTube, all but confirming Foresight is back in Warzone despite no official confirmation.

The Foresight Killstreak reveals the location of every circle for the rest of a Warzone match for any players who activate it. This lets your team get in the best possible position to hold off other teams while they try to run into the last zone. Previously, the only way to find circles in Warzone was by completing Infil contracts. Foresight will become one of the most popular Killstreaks in the battle royale, if it’s actually officially returned.

It also helps that the Season Two update nerfed a few killstreaks and their ability to catch enemies off guard. The danger zone tac map notification is a new icon that shows an area any given Precision Airstrike will cover, and the existing warning had its range extended. As a result, it’s less likely to down an enemy. Additionally, players now see a red outline on their minimaps indicating the area each UAV covers, leading to concerns that killstreaks has lost their luster.

Foresight returning wouldn’t be the first surprise change in the Season Two Reloaded update. Sledgehammer secretly added a resupply timer to Stims in MW3 without telling anyone before later confirming the feature had been added again.