Warzone Season Two Reloaded introduces a few new exciting features and a game mode, as well as wide-sweeping weapon balancing adjustments that set the stage for a new batch of popular weapons.

After getting an early look at what was scheduled for the mid-season update, it didn’t look like Season Two Reloaded was going to add anything significant. But Raven Software had a few tricks up its sleeve and delivered a few surprises nobody saw coming on March 6. Let’s jump right into the key takeaways from today’s CoD update.

Warzone Season Two Reloaded patch notes

Vondel gets its own battle royale experience. Image via Activision

Raven Software listened to positive community feedback and created an experience that makes Vondel a more permanent fixture in the rotation. Additionally, massive weapon balance changes finally took down a few heavy hitters and improved a few weapons that desperately needed some attention. The Personal Decontamination Station field upgrade and Bunker Buster highlight other essential changes in Warzone Season Two Reloaded.

Vondel Battle Royale

Vondel now supports a 72-player standard battle royale mode. Additionally, there will be a Champions Contract on the map with its own unique features, such as new elements that have different effects.

Every Warzone weapon buff and nerf

In a move to balance the scales, the RAM-7, MTZ-762, BP50, and Pulemyot 762 all received varying degrees of nerfs. Most notably, the RAM-7 had its max damage range decreased from 33 meters down to around 26 meters, which will hurt the weapon in long-range engagements. Meanwhile, the MTZ-762 and Pulemyot 762 were already starting to lag behind, but movement penalties and decreased bullet velocity to the Jak Annihilator Bullpup Kit essentially knocked them out of the meta.

Throwing knives only one-shot down an enemy if they hit an enemy’s head or are used to eliminate a downed enemy, and they only do 175 damage instead of 200. Frag grenades also got nerfed as they do 155 damage instead of 200 and 110 outer damage instead of 175 if the grenade misses a little bit.

On the other side of the aisle, the MCW, Holger 556, SVA 545, RAM-9, Bruen MK9, and Wunderwaffe DG-2 all received buffs. From the top, the MCW and Holger 556 had their damage values increased across the board to compete with other popular options. Meanwhile, the SVA 545 had its mobility increased, and three attachments for the RAM-9 were improved. Finally, the Bruen MK9 had its ADS and movement speeds improved and lower torso damage modifier increased. The LMG was already one of the best weapons in the battle royale, but the Bruen MK9 will be even better after this update.

New killstreak and field upgrade

The Bunker Buster is a new killstreak that drops a missile capable of sending an explosive blast through multiple floors and leaves a column of gas behind. Next up, the Portable Decontamination Station (PDS) field upgrade creates a temporary safe zone for operators stuck in the storm. But there is a tradeoff as it reveals a team’s location on the mini-map while in use, and the duration of the field upgrade shortens after the sixth circle of gas.

Warzone Ranked Play Resurgence changes

Raven Software banned all thermal optics and adjusted the final placement SR for top 12, eight, five, and three finishes. Lastly, players will no longer be able to use proximity chat in the game mode, to better reflect how the pros play the battle royale.

Audio improvements and quality-of-life changes

The Warzone devs continued their mission to improve audio by slightly increasing the sound of reviving a teammate and a unique sound has been added for reviving a player so it’s significantly more noticeable to nearby players.

Players can now access their secondary weapons in buy stations and instantly change their loadout in the pre-match lobby.

On Fortune’s Keep, killstreak spawns have been reduced by around 30 percent, and a maximum of one killstreak will spawn in legendary caches. The devs listened to community feedback and added more armor plates to supply boxes. For Resurgence game modes, a new combat record will start tracking stats for players to keep an eye on.

You can read the full patch notes for Warzone’s Season Two Reloaded update on the official CoD website.