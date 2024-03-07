MW3 Season 2 Reloaded adds Stim resupply timer

As part of the Season Two Reloaded update, Stims received a buff, elevating them as possibly one of the best tactical equipment items in Modern Warfare 3.

Recommended Videos

It wasn’t included in the initial Modern Warfare 3 Season Two Reloaded update, but Sledgehammer Games amended the patch notes to include a new Stim change. Previously, players could only use one Stim per life, but after the update, a new 25-second resupply timer allows players to use the equipment item multiple times.

Stim away. Image via Activision

Stims instantly heal a player and refresh tactical sprint. In CoD Black Ops 4, pro players relied on the helpful tool to save them in a pinch, heal up, and get back into a gunfight quicker. The Call of Duty League later went on to ban the equipment item, but they still found plenty of use in multiplayer and Warzone for non-competitive matches.

Warzone players especially loved Stims during Modern Warfare 2019, as they also provided a speed boost that came in handy when trying to outmaneuver enemies. Warzone 2 removed that feature, but Modern Warfare 3′s iteration of Warzone brought back the boost, albeit it in a less powerful state.

Meanwhile, CoD Black Ops Cold War was the last series installment that allowed players to use more than one Stim in a life. Ever since the feature was removed, the once-popular equipment item has fallen out of favor and faded into irrelevance. Stun and flash grenades took over as the most popular tactical equipment items, as both are very useful when clearing out a room or turning a corner.

It’s unclear if this buff will be enough to make Stims better than other highly touted tactical equipment options, but players should definitely consider giving the new changes a try, as the ability to instantly heal will end up saving you in several situations.