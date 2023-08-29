The best Search and Destroy class in MW2

Search and Destroy remains one of the most popular game modes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, even with the release of MW3 just on the horizon.

Given the ever-changing landscape of CoD, though, some players might be wondering what is the current best overall loadout they can use in SnD.

MW2 has seen its fair share of weapon buffs and nerfs over the past several months. While this hasn’t shaken up the meta too drastically, it has given way for more guns to appear in the kill feed. The same can be said in Search and Destroy, as more guns than ever are clutching rounds for players. Of course, a meta still remains in the game mode, and it closely follows what the professional players in the Call of Duty League used for the majority of the 2023 season.

Below, you can find the best overall Search and Destroy loadout for MW2.

What is the best Search and Destroy loadout in MW2?

As you might expect, there are two guns that are still on top of the meta in SnD. Those guns are the TAQ-56 assault rifle and the Vaznev-9K submachine gun.

These were the dominant weapons in the CDL this year and they have remained the meta in both public and ranked SnD lobbies. If you want to use either of these weapons, you need to equip their best loadouts, which are viewable below.

TAQ-56

This one is for the AR enjoyers out there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

TV Cardinal Stock Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

Vaznev-9K

Run and gun with this SMG. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Underbarrel : Edge 47 Grip

: Edge 47 Grip Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Stock: Oztrezat Stock

If you want to rush the enemy, then I highly recommend going with the Vaznev-9K as it features superior handling and damage at close range. But if you’re a slower player, then using the TAQ-56 is perfect for any mid-to-long-range engagements.

Alternatively, you can opt to use something like the SP-X 80 sniper or another assault rifle, such as the Kastov 762 or ISO Hemlock. In terms of overall performance, though, the TAQ-56 and Vaznev-9K are your two best options in MW2 Search and Destroy.

Best perks, equipment, and Field Upgrade

Now that you have your main weapon all set, you can finish the rest of your loadout:

Secondary : Preferred pistol

: Preferred pistol Tactical : Stun grenade

: Stun grenade Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Perk Package : Double Time and Battle Hardened/Bomb Squad, Fast Hands, Ghost

: Double Time and Battle Hardened/Bomb Squad, Fast Hands, Ghost Field Upgrade: Dead Silence or Trophy System

The biggest choices you’ll likely have to make revolve around your second base perk and your Field Upgrade. If you’re getting bombarded with stuns, throw on Battle Hardened. If you feel like you’re getting hit with more lethal equipment, though, go for Bomb Squad instead. In the Field Upgrade department, Dead Silence allows you to temporarily have quieter movement, while the Trophy System is a throwable device that can protect you and your squad from a couple of enemy grenades.

