CoD players come together to agree on a specific, detailed wishlist for MW3 

The Call of Duty community is known for many things, but being nice to each other and agreeing on things is not one of them. But that recently changed.

CoD players miraculously came together in harmony on a new Reddit thread today where a fan detailed their wishlist of what they hope will be new or different in Modern Warfare 3 when compared to Modern Warfare 2 and other recent games.

The Redditor’s wishlist is, unsurprisingly, filled with the return of features that made early games in the franchise memorable and that have inexplicably been removed from recent CoD games.

Related: Call of Duty Season 5 Reloaded finally has a release date—and it’s sooner than you may think

Items on the wishlist include a traditional spawn system, a classic prestige system that resets progress, unlockable calling cards and emblems, detailed weapon statistics, and visible calling cards and emblems as in-game pop-ups on things like deaths and killstreaks.

The thread was filled with players who enthusiastically agreed with the wishlist, likely influenced by their nostalgia from early CoD titles where the games and the times just felt and hit very differently than they do now.

“Agree with all of these,” one player said. “And heavily in support of a classic prestige system, with level reset and prestige tokens. And classic challenges system similar to that of the Black Ops series, where there is also that awesome ‘nearest to completion’ page for your challenges, and you can work towards all the challenges simultaneously, unlike in MW 2019.”

CoD titles over the past few years have notably moved away from unlockable items in favor of paid ones, which should come as no surprise to anybody when it comes to how monetization is used in games these days.

But the spawn system, which now favors “squad spawning” where players will spawn near their teammates regardless of where they are in relation to enemy players, was one of the biggest topics.

Related: These are the best weapons to use in Call of Duty: Warzone

“The traditional spawn system is an absolute MUST,” another player replied. “I feel like that’s kind of why people hate the vast majority of the newer maps because they just play horribly with squad spawning. I run to the opposite side of the map, struggle to find anyone, and then get killed from behind. I always feel lost looking for people with squad spawning.”

Some of these requests could be acknowledged or answered at the Call of Duty Next event in October, where the future of MW3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile will be revealed.

About the author