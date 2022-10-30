Best Vaznev-9K class setup in Modern Warfare 2

It didn’t take long for Call of Duty players everywhere to figure out some of the best guns available in Modern Warfare 2.

MW2 boasts a mindboggling roster of guns, so it can be difficult to figure out which one is worth your while to use. Pro players and sweatlords around the world have done the legwork, though, and figured out that the Vaznev-9K is one of the best guns in the game so far.

The in-game description for the submachine gun says it’s “an enhanced and modern version of the AK Platform” that “boasts an aggressively high fire rate and leads the way in short to mid-range engagements.”

With the staggering amount of weapons available in the game at launch, and many more set to be added in seasonal content throughout the year, the meta in MW2 will always be changing. But for now, the Vaznev-9K is a gun that you will want to unlock, no matter how challenging or confusing it may be to do.

Here’s the best setup for the early favorite SMG in MW2.

Best Vaznev-9K loadout in MW2

Muzzle : Lockshot KT85

: Lockshot KT85 Laser : Schlager PEG Box IV

: Schlager PEG Box IV Stock : Markeev R7 Stock

: Markeev R7 Stock Magazine : 45 Round Mag

: 45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Battle Rage

The debate rages on whether or not fewer attachments are better in MW2, but this set of five should serve you well on your favorite SMG setup for fast-paced modes like Hardpoint, Headquarters, or Domination.

You can try experimenting with a build like the one above, but without the laser and magazine, to see if you prefer it more than the added hipfire and slower reload speed that our set of five will give.